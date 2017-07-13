Advertisement

French prosecutors demand magazine's withdrawal over Nice terror attack images

The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
13 July 2017
11:14 CEST+02:00
nice attack

Share this article

French prosecutors demand magazine's withdrawal over Nice terror attack images
Photo: AFP
The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
13 July 2017
11:14 CEST+02:00
Relatives of the 86 victims of last year's Nice terror attack have been outraged at a magazine's publication of video surveillance images of the moment a jihadist's truck plowed into the crowd. Prosecutors are demanding the publication be withdrawn.

The Paris prosecutor on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of the latest edition of Paris Match which contains surveillance camera images from last year's Bastille Day attack that killed 86 people in Nice.

It asked the court "to order the withdrawal from sale" of the weekly news magazine, which came out Thursday, and "ban publication in all formats, notably digital", of the issue, which has angered the victims' families.

A judge is to rule on the request at 2pm French time.

The images in question were taken from video surveillance cameras along the Promenade des Anglais, where a Tunisian jihadist plowed his truck into the crowd who had been watching the annual July 14th fireworks show.

The images are believed to show the moments the truck struck the victims, although Paris Match insists no one can be identified.

An investigation is also underway over breach of confidentiality which will try to determine how Paris Match was able to get hold of the images.

Eric Morain, the lawyer for the victims of terror attacks said the images were "an attack on the dignity of both the victims and their families".

Victims associations have also denounced the publication they say is based solely on a desire to be "sensational" and to create "a morbid and voyeuristic atmosphere" on the anniversary of the attack.

The Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi described the images as "unbearable and abject".

But the magazine's editor Olivier Royant justified the publication in a statement.

He said staff "had wanted to pay homage to the victims, by re-visiting them one year later... so that society does not forget them."

Royant said many of the photos had already been published in the media as well as on TV. He said they images are taken from afar, without identifying anyone and without "attacking their dignity".

This year, instead of a fireworks display that drew some 30,000 revellers last year to the famous Promenade des Anglais there will be candles, a memory book and a solemn speech by President Emmanuel Macron.

nice attack

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

Man injured in Nice attack dies after three weeks in hospital

Nice security row rumbles on as minister files lawsuit

Policewoman's Nice claims leave government in crisis

Why was Nice ordered to delete CCTV images of attack?

Nice killer planned attack for months with accomplices

'I was ready to die': The Nice scooter hero speaks out

How did the truck get past? - France probes Nice security

Five suspects held over Nice attack to appear in court
Advertisement

Recent highlights

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer
Advertisement

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement
4,329 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How best to celebrate Bastille Day in France
  2. Gregory: The smiling boy whose murder haunts France 33 years on
  3. France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said
  4. Bulletproof screens, snipers and haute cuisine: Paris prepares for Trump's visit
  5. Paris guaranteed to host Olympic Games
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Stone built Normandy house
03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement