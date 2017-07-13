French power giant EDF buys 11 wind farm projects in Britain

Photo: AFP

French power giant EDF said Thursday that it has acquired 11 wind farm projects in Britain as part of its drive to double renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"EDF Energy Renewables, the UK subsidiary of EDF Energies Nouvelles and EDF Energy, has bought 11 wind farm projects" in Scotland with a potential capacity of 600 megawatt, EDF said in a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed.

"The acquisition underlines EDF Group's ambition to double its renewable energy capacity by 2030."

Three sites with around 100 MW of capacity already had planning consent, one site was in the planning system already and seven other sites were in development, the statement continued.

"The acquisition is a further evidence of EDF's commitment to Scotland and renewable energy in the UK and around the world."

EDF ER currently has 319 MW in operation in Scotland with more than one gigawatt in development, it said.