Advertisement

French power giant EDF buys 11 wind farm projects in Britain

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
13 July 2017
14:31 CEST+02:00
energyfrance uk

Share this article

French power giant EDF buys 11 wind farm projects in Britain
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
13 July 2017
14:31 CEST+02:00
French power giant EDF said Thursday that it has acquired 11 wind farm projects in Britain as part of its drive to double renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"EDF Energy Renewables, the UK subsidiary of EDF Energies Nouvelles and EDF Energy, has bought 11 wind farm projects" in Scotland with a potential capacity of 600 megawatt, EDF said in a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed.

"The acquisition underlines EDF Group's ambition to double its renewable energy capacity by 2030."

Three sites with around 100 MW of capacity already had planning consent, one site was in the planning system already and seven other sites were in development, the statement continued.

"The acquisition is a further evidence of EDF's commitment to Scotland and renewable energy in the UK and around the world."

EDF ER currently has 319 MW in operation in Scotland with more than one gigawatt in development, it said.

energyfrance uk

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

France enshrines decision to close Germany border nuclear plant

France tells Britain: There'll be no Brexit 'beatings' but no cherry picking either

'Choose Paris': France boosts drive to woo Brexit-wary firms

Brexit: Could France stop payments to UK's EU rebate?

Brexit: You've got till 2019 Hollande warns UK

Hollande tells Brits they can stay but expat worries persist

'France won't let UK have benefits of EU but not be in it'

Brits ignore Brexit fears to make dream move to France
Advertisement

Recent highlights

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer
Advertisement

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement
4,329 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How best to celebrate Bastille Day in France
  2. Gregory: The smiling boy whose murder haunts France 33 years on
  3. France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said
  4. Bulletproof screens, snipers and haute cuisine: Paris prepares for Trump's visit
  5. French to hold (non-binding) referendum on England rejoining historical region of Anjou
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Stone built Normandy house
03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement