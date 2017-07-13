France set for traffic misery over long July 14th weekend

Photo: AFP

Motorists in France could be set for a miserable day on the roads over the long national day weekend.

The roads will be packed for the long 14th July weekend with France’s traffic info service Bison Futé advising motorists to avoid travelling on Thursday, when tens of thousands of holidaymakers will head out of cities towards the coast or countryside.

The service has classed traffic across the whole of France on Thursday, and the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France on Friday, as red – the second highest level before black – meaning travelling on roads out of all major French cities will be “very difficult”.

Image: Bison Fute

In the rest of the country, Friday, the national day public holiday, has been classed as orange, meaning the roads will be “difficult” for most of the country.

Saturday has also been classed as orange for most of the country, but the traffic will be at its worst in the central easten region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, the southern region of Occitanie and the French Riviera, which have been classed as red.

Image: Bison Fute

The road will stay busy in these regions on Sunday, which has been classed as red for return journeys with thousands set to leave the capital after work on Friday afternoon and evening.

Difficult traffis is expected on the A6, A7, A43, A41, A40, A8, A9 et A61 motorways.

Image: Bison Fute

The traffic service has already released its forecast for the summer months and included a list of days when driving really should be avoided.