Pilots with French airline set to strike over July 14th holiday weekend

Photo: AFP

Flights operated by French budget airline Hop! will be disrupted during the long holiday weekend due to a pilot's strike.

Pilots with French airline Hop! are set to go on strike over the weekend after discussions between the company and trade unions fell through on Tuesday.

This year France's national day July 14th falls on a Friday, meaning many are set to head away for a long weekend, but some may be disrupted by the Hop! pilot's strike.

The strike, scheduled for July 13-18th, will see pilots of Hop! - which runs regional flights for national airline Air France - was announced after the pilots trade unions and company failed to reach an agreement on improving working conditions.

But Hop! has assured travellers that "more than 80 percent of flights" will be running on Thursday, the first day of the strike.

"The flights at risk of being disrupted are those that are carried out by regional planes," the company said.

"The flights carried out by Airbus and Navette planes will be operating as normal during this period."

Navette planes operate the flights from Orly airport in Paris to Nice, Bordeaux, Toulouse and Marseille.

The threat to strike on such a busy weekend in France "was made with the goal of putting a time limit on the difficulty of certain working conditions like tiredness and lack of advanced notice over many Air France departures", SNPL, one of the trade unions said.