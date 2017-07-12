Advertisement

France to cut €11 billion in taxes next year

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
12 July 2017
11:48 CEST+02:00
taxes

Share this article

France to cut €11 billion in taxes next year
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
12 July 2017
11:48 CEST+02:00
France will cut taxes on businesses and individuals by roughly €11 billion ($12.6 billion) next year, faster than the government had originally intended, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has said.

The goal is to create incentives for investment, hiring and economic growth, Philippe told Les Echos daily in an interview published on its website late Tuesday.

President Emmanuel Macron has promised to put France's financial house in order, with plans to cut taxes by a total of €20 billion euros over his five-year term.

At the weekend, Philippe had indicated tax cuts of around €7 billion euros for next year.

"But last week, with the president, we decided to accelerate the rhythm in order to get the most economic impact from this strategy," he told Les Echos.

Key measures will include eliminating a local residence tax  - the taxe d'habitation, for 80 percent of French households and reductions in wealth taxes, while corporate taxes will eventually be dropped to 25 percent by 2022.

Philippe said the government was counting on economic growth of 1.6 percent this year and 1.7 percent in the following 12 months.

Spending cuts will also help offset the hefty tax cuts, expected to represent 0.6 percent of France's gross domestic product (GDP).

But Philippe reiterated the government's pledge to bring the French budget deficit to below 3.0 percent of economic output, in line with EU budget rules.

"We have told parliament that we are aiming for a deficit of 2.7 percent of GDP next year. But I'm not going to be obsessed with a number: My political goal is to be under 3 percent, thanks to restored confidence."

taxes

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

How ex-minister Cahuzac became a political pariah for tax fraud

Don't miss your upcoming tax deadlines in France

Tax demand sent to dead Frenchwoman's grave

France to make wave of tax cuts (just in time for elections)

France to chew over tax on junk food to fight obesity

France could hike taxes on soda and chocolate bars

French minister 'owes taxes after undervaluing fortune'

French tax declaration season opens: Here's how it works
Advertisement

Recent highlights

France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer
Advertisement

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement
4,329 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Macron to treat Trump to blue lobster in plush Eiffel Tower restaurant
  2. Gregory: The smiling boy whose murder haunts France 33 years on
  3. France is still France whatever Donald Trump has said
  4. Torrential rain pounds Paris leaving Metro stations and roads flooded
  5. American tourists tear gassed and robbed at Paris airport hotel
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Stone built Normandy house
03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement