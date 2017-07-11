Paris: Train and RER services at Gare du Nord hit by severe delays

Photo: AFP

An incident involving a person being hit by a train earlier on Tuesday morning has led to severe delays on train services at Gare du Nord in Paris.

Services including the Eurostar and Thalys, all main lines plus the RER B which heads to Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports were suffering delays, according to reports.

According to French rail chiefs SNCF a person was hit by a TER train at around 6am on Tuesday morning, which led to all services being halted for over an hour as police and emergency medical teams attended the victim.

While train services were back up and running again just after 7am, passengers were warned they would still face delays throughout the morning.

Trafic interrompu Gare du Nord pic.twitter.com/9wgaRbFjAG — Herve Kabla (@HerveKabla) July 11, 2017

To make matters worse for passengers, there were also reports of the station being evacuated after a suspect package was found.

Gare Du Nord in Paris is being evacuated due to a terror alert....we are all trapped inside and have been for 30 mins...very difficult here — John Hirst (@JohnHirst11) July 11, 2017