Advertisement

Paris: Train and RER services at Gare du Nord hit by severe delays

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
11 July 2017
09:34 CEST+02:00
gare du nordtrains

Share this article

Paris: Train and RER services at Gare du Nord hit by severe delays
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
11 July 2017
09:34 CEST+02:00
An incident involving a person being hit by a train earlier on Tuesday morning has led to severe delays on train services at Gare du Nord in Paris.

Passengers and commuters travelling through Gare du Nord on Tuesday faced major delays after an accident that saw a person hit by a train earlier in the morning.

Services including the Eurostar and Thalys, all main lines plus the RER B which heads to Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports were suffering delays, according to reports.

According to French rail chiefs SNCF a person was hit by a TER train at around 6am on Tuesday morning, which led to all services being halted for over an hour as police and emergency medical teams attended the victim.

While train services were back up and running again just after 7am, passengers were warned they would still face delays throughout the morning.

 

To make matters worse for passengers, there were also reports of the station being evacuated after a suspect package was found.

 

 

 

gare du nordtrains

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

New high-speed train lines from Paris to Bordeaux and Rennes set to open

Drunk train driver in France skips first stop on route from Paris

Paris: Gare du Nord evacuated as armed police search train

France rolls out new security gates for its TGV high-speed trains

Super-fast TGV train hits the rails, slashing journey times

What Paris 'squalor pit' Gare du Nord will look like in future

French state orders 15 high-speed trains to save factory

Paris hits noisy and forgetful passengers with new fines
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)
Advertisement
4,326 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Macron to treat Trump to blue lobster in plush Eiffel Tower restaurant
  2. Torrential rain pounds Paris leaving Metro stations and roads flooded
  3. American tourists tear gassed and robbed at Paris airport hotel
  4. French suspect charged for planning attack with Belgian pair
  5. Paris poised to be awarded right to host 2024 Olympic Games
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
View all notices
Advertisement