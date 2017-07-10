Advertisement

IN PICTURES: A look at France's new 'German' World Heritage site

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
10 July 2017
15:59 CEST+02:00
unescostrasbourg

Share this article

IN PICTURES: A look at France's new 'German' World Heritage site
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
10 July 2017
15:59 CEST+02:00
France has a new entry to its impressive list of Unesco World Heritage sites, although it's more an extension to an existing wonder and it's actually German.

The locals in Strasbourg were celebrating on Sunday when Unesco confirmed that it was adding the city's Neustadt district, otherwise known as "the German Quarter" to its list of World Heritage sites.

Strasbourg of course already boasts a World Heritage site with the historic centre known as the Grande-Ile already on the list since 1988.

But on Sunday Unesco accepted the city's bid for the district of Neustadt to be included as part of the area covered by World Heritage status.

That meant that the 65 hectares that cover Neustadt, the area to the north of Grande-Ile, are added to the roughly 85 hectares that covers the historic centre to create a huge swathe of protected area in the centre of the city that stands on the German border.

Ten Unesco World Heritage sites in France you haven't heard of

The city's mayor said the site was a symbol of Franco-German reconciliation.

"For a long time Strasbourg has been associated with a painful history," said Roland Ries. "This decision gives us huge pride."

The area of Neustadt was built when Strasbourg was under German rule between 1880 and 1918.

It is considered one the best examples of German imperial architecture and boast several impressive buildings such as the post office and university as well as the Place de la Republique.

Unesco credited the area for combining the typical Haussmannien model, seen in Paris and a German architectural model.

"This double influence has helped create an urban scheme unique to Strasbourg," said Unesco's statement.

Here's a closer look at some of those impressive buildings.

(The Palais du Rhin, the former palace of Emperor Wilhelm II AFP)

(Valentin R)

(Valentin R)

(Valentin R)

(Valentin R)

(AFP)

(AFP)

(AFP)

(AFP)

unescostrasbourg

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

Jewish man stabbed in Strasbourg knife attack

Three reasons to go to Lens (when there's no football on)

15 sites to visit in France before tourists find out

Ten French Unesco sites you haven't heard of but need to visit

Strasbourg will remain EU capital, France vows

France's prehistoric Chauvet cave opens

'Apprentice jihadists' train in French park

Prehistoric French cave granted Unesco status
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)
Advertisement
4,326 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Macron to treat Trump to blue lobster in plush Eiffel Tower restaurant
  2. Torrential rain pounds Paris leaving Metro stations and roads flooded
  3. American tourists tear gassed and robbed at Paris airport hotel
  4. French police charge suspect linked to 2015 kosher supermarket attack
  5. French suspect charged for planning attack with Belgian pair
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
View all notices
Advertisement