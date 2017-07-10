IN PICTURES: A look at France's new 'German' World Heritage site

Photo: AFP

France has a new entry to its impressive list of Unesco World Heritage sites, although it's more an extension to an existing wonder and it's actually German.

The locals in Strasbourg were celebrating on Sunday when Unesco confirmed that it was adding the city's Neustadt district, otherwise known as "the German Quarter" to its list of World Heritage sites.

Strasbourg of course already boasts a World Heritage site with the historic centre known as the Grande-Ile already on the list since 1988.

But on Sunday Unesco accepted the city's bid for the district of Neustadt to be included as part of the area covered by World Heritage status.

That meant that the 65 hectares that cover Neustadt, the area to the north of Grande-Ile, are added to the roughly 85 hectares that covers the historic centre to create a huge swathe of protected area in the centre of the city that stands on the German border.

The city's mayor said the site was a symbol of Franco-German reconciliation.

"For a long time Strasbourg has been associated with a painful history," said Roland Ries. "This decision gives us huge pride."

The area of Neustadt was built when Strasbourg was under German rule between 1880 and 1918.

It is considered one the best examples of German imperial architecture and boast several impressive buildings such as the post office and university as well as the Place de la Republique.

Unesco credited the area for combining the typical Haussmannien model, seen in Paris and a German architectural model.

"This double influence has helped create an urban scheme unique to Strasbourg," said Unesco's statement.

Here's a closer look at some of those impressive buildings.

(The Palais du Rhin, the former palace of Emperor Wilhelm II AFP)

