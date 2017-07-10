Advertisement

France says Europe must chase tax owed by US tech giants

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
10 July 2017
09:57 CEST+02:00
google

Share this article

France says Europe must chase tax owed by US tech giants
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
10 July 2017
09:57 CEST+02:00
France's finance minister urged his European counterparts Sunday to do more to chase down tax due from the European operations of US tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook.

Bruno Le Maire's comments addressed an issue which has aroused fierce controversy: the complex tax arrangements of multinational corporations under fire for slashing European tax bills by shifting revenue across borders.

"I have just come back from the G20 meeting in Hamburg and I can tell you that the present age is not one for the weak," Le Maire told an economic symposium in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence.

"When you are opposite (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, opposite (US President Donald) Trump or next to (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, then it is time Europe got a grip and defended its interests, making  Google, Amazon and Facebook pay the taxes they owe European taxpayers," said Le Maire to loud applause.

France had had web search behemoth Google in its sights for years and fiscal authorities last month issued a consultative judgment pending a final ruling later this month that Google should not be let off the hook for a 1.115
billion euro ($1.3 billion) claim.

In May, Google agreed to pay 306 million euros to settle a tax dispute in Italy, where it was under criminal investigation for booking 2009-2013 profits generated in the country in Ireland.

That move echoed a similar settlement with Apple two years ago.

Apart from the tax focus, Brussels last month hit Google with a record 2.4-billion-euro fine for illegally favouring its shopping service in search results, in a fresh assault on US firms that risks the wrath of President Trump.

google

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

How the world views France and the French (through Google)

Here's what the French googled in 2016

Google to create virtual tours of the Loire Valley chateaux

French tax cops barred from using Google to probe Google

French police raid Google's Paris offices in tax probe

Google invokes free speech in French fine appeal

France could fine Apple €1m unless it hacks smartphones

France demands €1.6 billion in tax from Google
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)
Advertisement
4,326 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Macron to treat Trump to blue lobster in plush Eiffel Tower restaurant
  2. Torrential rain pounds Paris leaving Metro stations and roads flooded
  3. American tourists tear gassed and robbed at Paris airport hotel
  4. French police charge suspect linked to 2015 kosher supermarket attack
  5. French suspect charged for planning attack with Belgian pair
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
View all notices
Advertisement