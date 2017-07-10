Advertisement

France could close a third of its nuclear reactors, says minister

The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
10 July 2017
17:27 CEST+02:00
nuclear powerenvironment

Share this article

France could close a third of its nuclear reactors, says minister
Photo: AFP
The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
10 July 2017
17:27 CEST+02:00
France's new environment minister said Monday nearly a third of the country's reactors could be shut under plans to scale back the amount of electricity produced from nuclear power.

In 2015, the previous Socialist-dominated parliament passed a law obliging the government to reduce the proportion of electricity generated from nuclear to 50 percent by 2025 compared with around 75 percent now.

"We can all understand that to reach this target, we're going to have to close a certain number of reactors," Nicolas Hulot told RTL radio. "It will be perhaps as high as 17 reactors, but we need to look into it."

Hulot, a celebrity environmentalist, was named minister for ecological transition in the first government of 39-year-old centrist President Emmanuel Macron, elected in May.

He presented a Climate Plan last Thursday which included a number of ambitious targets for reducing emissions, such as stopping the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040, but it was criticised by some for lacking detail.

France has 58 nuclear reactors operated by state-owned EDF, which produces some of the lowest-cost electricity in Europe.

The country earns about EUR3 billion ($3.4 billion) each year from exports to neighbouring countries.

The ageing nuclear power network was once a source of national pride, but support fell after the disaster at the Fukushima plant in Japan in 2011 and the government is keen to encourage the transition to renewable energy sources.

Around three-quarters of French plants will reach the end of their 40-year lifespan by 2027, having been built in the 1970s and 80s in response to oil-price shocks.

They face lengthy safety vetting processes, hefty investment and political challenges to gain extensions in their operating life.

"It's a very interesting announcement because it's the first time that we have a figure and a government that is prepared to take on the dogma about not shutting reactors," a spokesman for the Leave Nuclear campaign group, Charlotte Mijeon, told AFP.

Closing the country's oldest nuclear plant in eastern France proved to be immensely difficult and was decided only in April this year at the end of ex-president Francois Hollande's term in office despite being a campaign pledge he made in 2012.

Local officials and trade unions opposed its shuttering, as did many conservative politicians in Paris who believe that France should maintain its world-leading position in nuclear power.

A new-generation nuclear plant is being built in Flamanville on the northwest coast of the country and is due to enter service in 2019, seven years later than first scheduled.

Costs are now expected to be 10.5 billion euros ($12 billion), at least three times higher than the original budget.

nuclear powerenvironment

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

France to ban licences for oil and gas exploration

France pledges €30 million for foreign climate experts

Flamanville fiasco: The story of France's nuclear calamity

Normandy village home to world's first solar panel road

Paris v rats: The battle to keep rodents underground

Plastic cups ban to hit picnics and kids parties in France

What you need to know about France's ban on plastic bags

France's 'Atomic Anne' charged over nuclear deal
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)
Advertisement
4,326 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Macron to treat Trump to blue lobster in plush Eiffel Tower restaurant
  2. Torrential rain pounds Paris leaving Metro stations and roads flooded
  3. American tourists tear gassed and robbed at Paris airport hotel
  4. French police charge suspect linked to 2015 kosher supermarket attack
  5. French suspect charged for planning attack with Belgian pair
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
View all notices
Advertisement