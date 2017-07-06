Advertisement

First Syrian refugees arrive in France under deal with Christian groups

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
6 July 2017
09:37 CEST+02:00
refugees

Share this article

First Syrian refugees arrive in France under deal with Christian groups
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
6 July 2017
09:37 CEST+02:00
The first 16 Syrian refugees to be resettled in France under a "humanitarian corridor" scheme organised with Christian groups arrived in Paris late Wednesday.
"For the first time in seven years I feel safe," said one of the group, a 59-year-old who gave his name as Nasser, as he stepped off the plane from Lebanon at Charles de Gaulle airport to applause from families and activists who had come to welcome them.
   
"In seven years I have never felt peace like today," said Nasser, who is originally from Homs and had been a refugee in Lebanon since 2013.
   
He is due to resettle in the southwestern French city of Pau with his wife, their son and their daughter, who is wheelchair-bound.
  
A total of 500 refugees are due to be resettled across France by 2018 under a deal signed between the French state and five Christian organisations in March.
   
The Christian groups will finance the hosting of the refugees, with the state granting them visas and refugee status.
   
Isabelle Yard, a 57-year-old teacher, said she was "extremely moved" to be greeting Iraqi couple Raphi, Racha and their 15-year-old daughter Perla to take them home to her village, Combas, in southern France.
   
She added she was "a little worried" too, hoping that the family "will not be disappointed" as the village, home to 600 people, is rather isolated.
   
A group of 50 residents has mobilised to welcome the family and has been preparing for months, she said.
   
"Some give money, others give time. A couple have made their house available," Yard said.
   
Francois Clavairoly, head of the French Protestant federation, said the hosts had pledged to feed and house the refugees but also help to integrate them "legally and culturally".
   
France is the second country in Europe to institute a "humanitarian corridor" scheme of this kind, after Italy.
refugees

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

Frenchwoman on trial for helping migrant lover sneak into Britain

How an activist for Le Pen's Front National fell in love with a Calais Jungle migrant

Police clear out 1,000 migrants from squalid Paris camp

'Up to 1,000' migrants still missing after blaze destroys camp in northern France

French and British volunteers arrested for giving food to migrants in Italy

Migrants make return to Calais in new hope of making it to UK

Iraqi refugees brave cold as World Cup ski volunteers

France to offer migrants €2,500 to return home freely
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)
Advertisement
4,361 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Too many foreigners in France and Islam not compatible, majority of French say
  2. 21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer
  3. French students' dream summer trip to United States ends in a nightmare
  4. The 26 things that happen in France every summer
  5. Obligatory vaccinations for kids, cigarettes at €10: the changes that are planned for France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
View all notices
Advertisement