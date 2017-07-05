Young man killed by Paris commuter train while peeing on tracks

Photo: AFP

A young man was killed by a train as he lost his balance while urinating on the rails at a station outside Paris.

A young man, described as aged between 25 and 30, was hit by an RER commuter train and killed while he was relieving himself on the tracks at a station in an eastern Paris surburb.

The train driver, who watched as the young man lost his balance and fall forward, braked suddenly but was unable to stop the train in time.

Suffering serious wounds to his thigh, the young man was already in a state of cardiac arrest when the emergency services arrived at the Nogent-sur-Marne station in Val-de-Marne, a department to the south east of Paris, reported Le Parisien

After trying to revive him, the emergency services pronounced the man dead about half an hour after they arrived at the scene of the incident, which took place at around midnight on Saturday.

Police tested the train driver for alcohol but the results were negative.

Later, 560 people were evacuated from the station and RATP provided a bus service to get them home.

An autopsy will be performed on the body of the young man, who has not yet been identified.