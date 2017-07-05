French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

Photo: Legget Immobilier

Fancy watching the sun set from the comfort your very own lock side balcony? If so, this charming property with its stunning views, might just be the home for you.

Where is it?

The property is just a few minutes’ walk from the centre of the stunning town of Jarnac in the Charente department in south western France.

In the heart of cognac country, Jarnac, lies on the beautiful Charente river and is the birthplace of former French president François Mitterrand and the place where he is buried.

Just a short drive away is the town of Cognac (16km), where you can sample the world famous brandy and take in the historical medieval quarter.

The nearest airports are La Rochelle (126km) and Bordeaux (120km), with easyjet and Ryanair operating flights from both.

Map: Google Maps

How much does it cost?

It's on the market for €199 800 or £175,231, depending on exchange rates.

Describe the house:

This charming converted mill has stunning views overlooking the lock. Currently rented out as a gite during the holiday season, it could be considered an investment or simply as a beautiful holiday home.

The west-facing terrace is ideally positioned to benefit from the sun later in the day, making it the perfect spot to sip an aperitif watching the boats go by, or to have dinner as the sun goes down.

The house has been renovated to provide modern accommodation over three levels and has three bedrooms.

Why buy it?

Leggett Immobilier say: "Fantastic opportunity to own a holiday home with unrivalled views across the Charente river. This former mill has been converted to form an attractive holiday home with a terrace overlooking the river.

"The stunning location offers superb views over the river, the lock and weir, and the town bridge."

And the photos: