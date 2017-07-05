Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
5 July 2017
16:12 CEST+02:00
property

Share this article

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river
Photo: Legget Immobilier
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
5 July 2017
16:12 CEST+02:00
Fancy watching the sun set from the comfort your very own lock side balcony? If so, this charming property with its stunning views, might just be the home for you.
Where is it?
 
The property is just a few minutes’ walk from the centre of the stunning town of Jarnac in the Charente department in south western France.
 
In the heart of cognac country, Jarnac, lies on the beautiful Charente river and is the birthplace of former French president François Mitterrand and the place where he is buried.
 
Just a short drive away is the town of Cognac (16km), where you can sample the world famous brandy and take in the historical medieval quarter. 
 
The nearest airports are La Rochelle (126km) and Bordeaux (120km), with easyjet and Ryanair operating flights from both. 
 
Map: Google Maps
 
How much does it cost?
 
It's on the market for €199 800 or £175,231, depending on exchange rates.
 
Describe the house: 
 
This charming converted mill has stunning views overlooking the lock. Currently rented out as a gite during the holiday season, it could be considered an investment or simply as a beautiful holiday home.
 
The west-facing terrace is ideally positioned to benefit from the sun later in the day, making it the perfect spot to sip an aperitif watching the boats go by, or to have dinner as the sun goes down. 
 
The house has been renovated to provide modern accommodation over three levels and has three bedrooms.
 
Why buy it?
 
Leggett Immobilier say: "Fantastic opportunity to own a holiday home with unrivalled views across the Charente river. This former mill has been converted to form an attractive holiday home with a terrace overlooking the river.
 
"The stunning location offers superb views over the river, the lock and weir, and the town bridge."
 
And the photos: 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
property

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

Are these the most desirable places in France to have a second home?

Prices of property in Paris go through the roof (unlike the rest of France)

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

French Property of the Week: Converted village school with a heated pool in Poitou-Charentes

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business

French Property of the Week – Cottage with private lakes and woodland in Dordogne

French Property of the Week – A stone cottage among Provence's lavender fields
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Converted mill with stunning views over Charente river

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July
Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)
Advertisement
4,393 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer
  2. Too many foreigners in France and Islam not compatible, majority of French say
  3. French students' dream summer trip to United States ends in a nightmare
  4. 'Nationalist' charged over threat to assassinate French President during Bastille Day parade
  5. Macron 'the pharaoh' to lay out vision for French renaissance
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
View all notices
Advertisement