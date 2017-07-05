France set for more scorching weather as the mercury rises once again

Photo: AFP

After the record-breaking temperatures of June, a new mini heat wave is about to hit France on Wednesday.

Scorching temperatures are set to hit France once again, particularly in the south west of the countr ywhere the mercury is expected to reach a roasting 35C, national weather agency Météo France has said

And even though the temperatures are predicted to be at their highest in the south west of the country, the sunny weather is expected to hit the whole of France.

The weather map for Wednesday afternoon shows that the sun will be shining in most of the country (see below).

Map: Meteo France

On Wednesday afternoon, maximum temperatures are expected rise to 29C in the north of the country with highs of 33C in other parts of France.

Temperatures will remain around the 30C mark in much of the country until Friday, but storms are due to hit the north east of the country on Thursday afternoon/evening.

The weather map for Thursday afternoon shows the storms that will affect the far north of the country (see below).

Map: Meteo France

On Friday afternoon, most of France will be sunny although there will be some showers in the north east (see map below).

Map: Meteo France