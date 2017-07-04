Advertisement

Paris: City's crackdown on dirty streets sees 34,000 fines dished out in six months

Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
4 July 2017
10:27 CEST+02:00
litterparis streetsparis

Share this article

Paris: City's crackdown on dirty streets sees 34,000 fines dished out in six months
Photo: Pierre Châtel/Flickr
Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
4 July 2017
10:27 CEST+02:00
Despite their best efforts (and a new clean-up project) the Paris authorities are still waging a war against "uncivil" Parisians in a bid to clean up the dirty streets.
During the first half of 2017, the Paris authorities handed out a whopping 34,000 fines in its aim to make Paris a model of cleanliness. 
 
These €68 fines are being handed out in greater numbers for "uncivil" behaviour such as tossing cigarette butts, public urination and dumping rubbish around the city.  
 
And a stroll around certain black spots in the French capital quickly reveals why the measures are so necessary.
 
The sight of rubbish strewn around, waste bins overflowing and scores of cigarette butts thrown on the ground is an eyesore many who live in the city have long complained about. As is the stench of urine, that often pervades corners of many streets, especially after dark.
 
 
Not many would argue against the idea that Paris is in real need of a spring clean or a summer spruce up.
 
And the the City Hall appears to mean business with the number of fines handed out from January to June this year representing a rise of 67 percent on the same period in 2016.
 
"People need to understand that being dirty has a cost," said Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.  
 
But while a €68 fine might be enough to deter an individual from making the same mistake twice (at least in busy places), the fines are only going some of the way to making up the money the city is spending on its efforts to keep the streets clean. 
 
READ ALSO: 

Photo: IG St PauliYouTube Screenshot

After introducing the new clean-up plan with more materials and officers in March 2016, Paris authorities have dedicated increasingly large sums of money to cleaning the streets. 
 
"We spend €500 million per year on cleaning up Paris. It's not possible to continue like this," the mayor said. 
 
Certain parts of the capital are known as being black spots for littering, notably the trendy Canal Saint Martin which attracts legions of picnickers on hot summer evenings.
 
But when they leave at night, the quays along the water's edge often look like rubbish tips, much to the annoyance of local residents, who recently launched a campaign to raise awareness.
 
Paris's bohemian canal - now more tip than hip
 
And even though the French capital has a team dedicated to tackling Parisians'"uncivil behaviour", which, since the new plan was launched in March 2016, has increased both in number and power, it still doesn't seem to be enough. 
 
"These are unacceptable and uncivil habits," said Hidalgo."I do not accept the situation as it is today."
 
In order to combat the situation, the Paris authorities are considering further measures, like calling in private contractors to take on the task of cleaning up the litter left in the evenings and weekends. 
 
The problem of dirty streets has led to another scourge that the city's authorities are desperately trying to tackle - rats.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
litterparis streetsparis

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

IN PICTURES: Paris hosts two day 'Olympics' as city's iconic landmarks transform into sports venues

Notre Dame attacker a self-radicalised novice: prosecutor

You better Velib' it: Cost of renting Paris city bikes could jump in future

Sex workers protest in Paris against penalising clients

Paris police given powers to search Metro passengers' bags after St Petersburg bombing

'Long live fresh air': Paris mayor opens car-free river bank

Paris snubs French-Swiss company over Trump's border wall

Paris mayor launches clean-up blitz
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer

What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes
Advertisement

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?
Advertisement
4,393 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer
  2. French students' dream summer trip to United States ends in a nightmare
  3. 'Nationalist' charged over threat to assassinate French President during Bastille Day parade
  4. Macron 'the pharaoh' to lay out vision for French renaissance
  5. Too many foreigners in France and Islam not compatible, majority of French say
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
View all notices
Advertisement