21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer

Tourist numbers are dramatically down across the country. If you know anyone who is debating about whether to cancel their trip to France then show them these pictures.
The cliffs of Etretat, northern France. Photo: Moyan Brenn/Flickr
Church of Eglise Saint Charles in Monaco. Photo: Jacob Surland/Flickr
Pickers work in the "Moulin a Vent" vineyard, near Chenas, Beaujolais, eastern France. Photo: AFP
The city of Lyon lit up at night. Photo: Oatsy40/Flickr
The village of Gordes at the heart of Luberon, southern France. Photo: Vincent Brassinne/Flickr
Sunset over the lavender fields of Provence. Photo: Vincent Brassinne/Flickr
Omaha beach, a D-Day beach in Normandy. Photo: efilpera/Flickr
The old town in Nice, southern France. Photo: Paul Rysz/Flickr
Sunset over the town of St Tropez on the French Riviera. Photo: Frédérique Voisin-Demery
Sunset in Paris. Photo: Shutter Runner/Flickr
A beach in Arcachon, western France. Photo: r_lizzimore/Flickr
The Pétarel lake in the Parc des Ecrins. Photo: Thierry/Flickr
The village of Rochefort-en-Terre in Morbihan, Brittany. Photo: Tony Shertila/Flickr
The calanques of southern France. Photo: Robbie Shade/Flickr
The famous little red railway train of Montenvers front of "La mer de glace (sea of ice)" glacier near Chamonix Mont-Blanc. Photo: AFP
The Canal du Midi of southern France. Photo: Mammita/Flickr
The treasures of the Loire Valley in central France. Photo: Pedro Szekely/Flickr
Annecy in eastern France. Photo: Fèlix González/Flickr
Lighthouse of Ploumanach in Brittany. Photo: Vincent Lammin/Flickr
The town of Biarritz in the very south western corner of France. Photo: Paolo Margari/Flickr
Then of course there's this old thing. Photo: Sigurdur Bjarnason/Flickr