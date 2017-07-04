Advertisement

21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer

Omaha beach, a D-Day beach in Normandy. Photo: efilpera/Flickr
France's tourism industry has been hit in recent years due to terrorism but here are 21 reasons to come to France this summer. Spread the word.

Tourist numbers are dramatically down across the country. If you know anyone who is debating about whether to cancel their trip to France then show them these pictures.

The cliffs of Etretat, northern France. Photo: Moyan Brenn/Flickr

Church of Eglise Saint Charles in Monaco. Photo: Jacob Surland/Flickr
 
 
Pickers work in the "Moulin a Vent" vineyard, near Chenas, Beaujolais, eastern France. Photo: AFP
 
 
The city of Lyon lit up at night. Photo: Oatsy40/Flickr
 
 
The village of Gordes at the heart of Luberon, southern France. Photo: Vincent Brassinne/Flickr
 
 
Sunset over the lavender fields of Provence. Photo: Vincent Brassinne/Flickr
 
 
Omaha beach, a D-Day beach in Normandy. Photo: efilpera/Flickr
 
 
The old town in Nice, southern France. Photo: Paul Rysz/Flickr
 
 
Sunset over the town of St Tropez on the French Riviera. Photo: Frédérique Voisin-Demery
 

Sunset in Paris. Photo: Shutter Runner/Flickr

A beach in Arcachon, western France. Photo: r_lizzimore/Flickr

The Pétarel lake in the Parc des Ecrins. Photo: Thierry/Flickr
 
Another Brittany village named as France's favourite

The village of Rochefort-en-Terre in Morbihan, Brittany. Photo: Tony Shertila/Flickr

The calanques of southern France. Photo: Robbie Shade/Flickr
 
 
The famous little red railway train of Montenvers front of "La mer de glace (sea of ice)" glacier near Chamonix Mont-Blanc. Photo: AFP
 
 
The Canal du Midi of southern France. Photo: Mammita/Flickr
 
 
The treasures of the Loire Valley in central France. Photo: Pedro Szekely/Flickr
 
 
Annecy in eastern France. Photo: Fèlix González/Flickr
 
 
Lighthouse of Ploumanach in Brittany. Photo: Vincent Lammin/Flickr
 
 
The town of Biarritz in the very south western corner of France. Photo: Paolo Margari/Flickr
 
 
Then of course there's this old thing. Photo: Sigurdur Bjarnason/Flickr
 
