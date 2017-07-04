21 photos that will make you want to come to France this summer

Omaha beach, a D-Day beach in Normandy. Photo: efilpera/Flickr

France's tourism industry has been hit in recent years due to terrorism but here are 21 reasons to come to France this summer. Spread the word.

Tourist numbers are dramatically down across the country. If you know anyone who is debating about whether to cancel their trip to France then show them these pictures.

The cliffs of Etretat, northern France. Photo: Moyan Brenn/Flickr

Church of Eglise Saint Charles in Monaco. Photo: Jacob Surland/Flickr

Pickers work in the "Moulin a Vent" vineyard, near Chenas, Beaujolais, eastern France. Photo: AFP

The city of Lyon lit up at night. Photo: Oatsy40/Flickr

The village of Gordes at the heart of Luberon, southern France. Photo: Vincent Brassinne/Flickr

Sunset over the lavender fields of Provence. Photo: Vincent Brassinne/Flickr

Sunset in Paris. Photo: Shutter Runner/Flickr

A beach in Arcachon, western France. Photo: r_lizzimore/Flickr