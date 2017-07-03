Advertisement

'Nationalist' charged over threat to assassinate French President during Bastille Day parade

The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
3 July 2017
12:31 CEST+02:00
macronterrorism

Share this article

'Nationalist' charged over threat to assassinate French President during Bastille Day parade
Photo: AFP
The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
3 July 2017
12:31 CEST+02:00
A 23-year-old who describes him as a "far right nationalist" has been charged in France for an alleged plan to kill President Emmanuel Macron during this month's July 14th Bastille Day parade in Paris, according to reports.

The 23-year-old man from the suburb of Argenteuil near Paris has been arrested charged with terror offences, according to French media RMC, for an alleged plot to assassinate the new president during the annual July 14th parade on the Champs-Elysées.

The reports were later confirmed by police and judicial sources to other media.

According to reports the man, who describes himself as a "nationalist" and follows the ideology of the far right, came to the attention of intelligence services after he was flagged up for a conversation he had online.

According to RMC, he used a chat room linked to an online game to express his desire to get hold of a Kalashnikov to commit an attack.

His words were then reported to a government website that allows members of the public to report suspicious activity.

Three kitchen knives were found in his vehicle and analysis of his computer found that he had conducted internet searches on potential targets, the source said.

He was charged on Saturday with plotting to commit a terrorist act, the judicial source told AFP.

It was under questioning that the man admitted he wanted to carry out a political act by killing the president during the parade on France's national day.

He also admitted to police he wanted to attack "blacks, Arabs, Jews and homosexuals," RMC stated.

"His plot remains vague but he indicated he wanted to attack minorities. He appeared to have been inspired by previous mass shootings including the Colombine massacre," a police source told L'Express newspaper.

The individual was described as mentally unstable but "determined" and had already been convicted of glorifying terrorism (apologie du terrorisme) in 2016.

The man was convicted for condoning terrorism in 2016 and sentenced to three years in prison, of which 18 months were suspended.

He had applauded neo-Nazi mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a bomb and gun rampage in 2011 in Norway.

In 2002 neo-Nazi sympathizer Maxime Brunerie attempted to assassinate former President Jacques Chirac on Bastille Day.

The top date in France's ceremonial calendar, the July 14 parade commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 -- the start of the French Revolution and a turning point in world history.

The parade takes place on Paris's Champs-Elysees, which has been the site of two recent attacks targeting police.

 

 

macronterrorism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

France is ready for 'radically new path', says Macron as he vows to slash French lawmakers by a third

France to end state of emergency in autumn

Macron unveils official presidential portrait and French tweeters had a field day

Former PM Valls quits Socialists to join Macron's army of MPs in parliament

Macron says France will not recognize Russia's Crimea 'annexation'

Macron reshuffles cabinet after losing key allies

France spells out four ways it plans to step up fight against terrorism

Key Macron ally Bayrou becomes latest minister to quit Macron's government
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)
Advertisement

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective
Advertisement
4,412 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Talks in Paris on Sunday on Italy's migrant crisis
  2. 'Nationalist' charged over threat to assassinate French President during Bastille Day parade
  3. Bury Simone Veil in the Pantheon, French petition demands
  4. US labels make Paris debut on haute couture catwalks
  5. Man held for theft of rocket launchers from French train
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
View all notices
Advertisement