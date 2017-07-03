Advertisement

Another exploding whipped cream canister leaves Frenchwoman injured

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
3 July 2017
12:17 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Another exploding whipped cream canister leaves Frenchwoman injured
Photo: Shari's Berries/flickr
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
3 July 2017
12:17 CEST+02:00
A week after a French Instagram star was killed by an exploding whipped cream dispenser, a similar incident left another woman injured in eastern France.

The latest in a long line of injuries caused by exploding whipped cream makers in France occurred in the town of Tremery in the Moselle department in the east of the country.

A mother, who was making a dessert for her four-year-old daughter’s birthday, was injured when the whipped cream dispenser exploded in her hands.

"I shook the bottle and then it just exploded," the victim told local radio. "It was terrible, the lid was gone and the cannister was lodged in the ceiling. When I saw the 15cm hole that it made, I thought if I had been hit it in the head, I would have been finished," she said.

The woman was however left with a leg injury after being hit by a part of the dispenser. 

"At the time, I did not understand what was going on and did not feel anything. It was only when I saw the blood I realized," she said.

The brand of the dispenser she was using has not been named.

The incident would almost certainly not have made the news but it came just over a week after a young French blogger and Instagram star was killed when her own whipped cream dispenser exploded.

Rebecca Burger, who had a large following on the social media site, where she posted regular pictures of herself promoting fitness products, died in a freak accident after a pressurised canister used for dispensing whipped cream exploded, hitting her in the chest, her family said.

Her family warned the public against using the Ard'Time dispenser and posted a picture on Instagram of the model that Burger had used.

"Here is an example of a whipped cream canister that exploded and struck Rebecca's chest, resulting in her death," the post read.
 
French fitness blogger and Instagram star killed by exploding whipped cream dispenser
   
"Do not use this kind of utensil in your home! Tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation."
 
The dispenser in the image is not actually the one that exploded which was taken away by police.
 
According to reports in France the victim's brother has announced that the family will sue the company that made the dispenser.
 
Her death came after after two similar accidents in France in 2014. Neither resulted in death.
 
France's National Consumer Institute (INC) had already issued a warning over the same type of cannister, used by the Ard'Time brand, saying the plastic lid may not be able to withstand pressure from carbon dioxide inside.   
 
In 2014 The Local reported how at least 15 brands of dispensers sitting in thousands of French kitchens had the same defect and a consumer watchdog group called for the government to mount a full-scale public education campaign on the dangers of the devices.
 
Reacting to the blogger's death Ard'Time released a statement saying: "Ard'Time is aware of this accident and unfortunately can only deplore it, although at this stage there is nothing to establish a link between this accident and our brand," said the company.
 
"We cannot let it be said that we have done nothing since February 2013, the date of the first incident involving an Ard'Time siphon," the company said in a statement to L'Express newspaper.

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)
Advertisement

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective
Advertisement
4,412 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Talks in Paris on Sunday on Italy's migrant crisis
  2. 'Nationalist' charged over threat to assassinate French President during Bastille Day parade
  3. Bury Simone Veil in the Pantheon, French petition demands
  4. US labels make Paris debut on haute couture catwalks
  5. Man held for theft of rocket launchers from French train
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/07
A whole studio's worth of furniture! All must go!
03/07
volvo xc90 2004
26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
View all notices
Advertisement