Advertisement

Top French Socialist Hamon quits to start new movement

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
2 July 2017
10:48 CEST+02:00
benoit hamonsocialist party

Share this article

Top French Socialist Hamon quits to start new movement
Benoit Hamon delivers a speech during a rally for the launch of his "First of July movement." Photo: Jacques Demarthon/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
2 July 2017
10:48 CEST+02:00
France's failed Socialist presidential candidate Benoit Hamon on Saturday announced his departure from the crisis-hit party to establish a new "First of July movement" aimed at rebuilding the ailing left.
"Today I have decided to quit the Socialist Party. I am leaving the party but I am not giving up on the socialist ideal," said the 50-year-old as he launched his new movement before a 11,000-strong crowd in Paris.
 
 
"The Socialist Party has perhaps had its time... My belief is that it is time to turn the page," said Hamon who was the surprise winner of the Socialist nomination for president but who crashed in the first round of the vote in May.
 
Scoring just 6.2 percent, he finished a humiliating fifth as voters abandoned the former ruling party which has been crippled by deep ideological divisions.
 
Hamon's announcement came just days after former premier Manuel Valls said he was quitting the Socialist Party to be allied with President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Republic on the Move (REM).
benoit hamonsocialist party

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

French Socialist party rift breaks into war of words

French watchdog 'targeted left-wing police'

Votes for foreigners spark debate in France

Watchdog slams media for Socialist bias

Here's what's happening in the French election campaigns

Meet the candidates vying to become the next French president

French minister slams Germany's 'unfair' wages

MP appeals for 'shoot-up rooms' across France
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)
Advertisement

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective
Advertisement
4,412 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Everything that changes in France from July 2017
  2. Drunk train driver in France skips first stop on route from Paris
  3. New high-speed train lines from Paris to Bordeaux and Rennes set to open
  4. Talks in Paris on Sunday on Italy's migrant crisis
  5. What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
View all notices
Advertisement