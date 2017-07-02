Advertisement

Man held for theft of rocket launchers from French train

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
2 July 2017
10:32 CEST+02:00
theftcrimedefence

Share this article

Man held for theft of rocket launchers from French train
The train was travelling from this military ammunition camp in Miramas when the weapons were stolen. File photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
2 July 2017
10:32 CEST+02:00
French police have charged a 23-year-old man in southern France for allegedly stealing army rocket launchers and a stock of armour-piercing shells off a freight train, a source close to the case said Saturday.
The theft happened at the end of June as the train travelled between an army logistics base in Miramas near Marseille and another base in Brienne-le-Chateau, 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Paris, the source said.
 
 
Investigators found that the weapons were inside cases that were "neither sealed nor secured".
 
Four rocket launchers and four cases of armour-piercing shells were taken, the French daily Le Parisien reported.
 
Authorities quickly identified the alleged perpetrator, a habitual freight train thief who was arrested at his home in Miramas, where the stolen weapons were also found.
 
Investigators are trying to determine whether the man just happened upon the artillery or if he specifically trying to get his hands on such weapons.
 
The defence ministry has launched an internal probe into "the conditions of the transport of munitions by freight rail" and will "propose measures... to reinforce their security," a government source said.
 
 
This is not the first time a large quantity of army weapons has been stolen in France.
 
In July 2015, thieves broke into the Miramas base and stole at least 150 detonators and a stock of plastic explosives.
 
In September 2016, cases containing handgun components were stolen from the Istres military base in southeast France. Four people, including a master corporal, were charged with the theft.
theftcrimedefence

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

Crown with 1,800 gem stones stolen from museum in Lyon

French Prime Minister's Paris apartment targeted by burglars

Thieves use common Paris street scam to steal €200K in jewels

Bungling French burglar gets stuck in store window and police have last laugh

Briton gets 30 years for French jogger's murder

Russian billionaire robbed of fur coats in French Alps

French and British volunteers arrested for giving food to migrants in Italy

Teens charged over southern France school shooting
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)
Advertisement

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective
Advertisement
4,412 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Everything that changes in France from July 2017
  2. Drunk train driver in France skips first stop on route from Paris
  3. New high-speed train lines from Paris to Bordeaux and Rennes set to open
  4. Talks in Paris on Sunday on Italy's migrant crisis
  5. What's on in France: 10 great things to do in July
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
View all notices
Advertisement