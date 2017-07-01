Advertisement

Tanker and cargo ship collide off Britain

1 July 2017
The damaged tanker Seafrontier following a collision with the cargo ship Huayan Endeavour. Photo: Marine Nationale/AFP
1 July 2017
A tanker with 38,000 tonnes of petrol onboard and a 220-metre (720-foot) cargo ship collided on Saturday in the waters between France and Britain, but no injuries or spills have been reported, authorities said.
"Although both vessels have been damaged, there is no water ingress and no pollution," Britain's maritime and coastguard agency said. "There are no injuries and all of the crew are accounted for."
 
A rescue helicopter and lifeboats sent after the accident in the Strait of Dover for possible evacuations have left the site.
 
"Situation under control, hull intact, no risk of pollution or danger for traffic," said French maritime officials in a tweet.
 
The tanker, "Seafrontier", was carrying 27 people and 38,000 tonnes of petrol, British authorities said.
 
The 220-metre (720-foot) carrier "Huayang Endeavour", with 22 people, collided around 33 kilometres north of the French port Dunkirk.
 
The crews are from China and India.

