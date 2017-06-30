Advertisement

Everything that changes in France from July 2017

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
30 June 2017
09:27 CEST+02:00
what changes

Share this article

Everything that changes in France from July 2017
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
30 June 2017
09:27 CEST+02:00
As usual the start of a new month in France heralds some minor but potentially significant changes that could affect you.

New driving offences

Drivers in France be warned

From July there will be a new crackdown on the behaviour of drivers that is considered dangerous, with new offences created and fines raised for others that already exist.

According to motorist magazine L’Argus, those caught eating at the wheel, looking in the glove box, or putting on make-up, even when in stationary traffic, will be subject to €75 fines and a loss of three licence points.

Watching a screen, a mobile telephone or a DVD will set the driver back €1,500 and three license points. But don't worry, looking at the GPS system or the rear view guiding camera will still be legal!

Playing music too loudly can result in a €75 fine and smoking in the presence of a child can see the driver hit with a  €68 fine.

Young drivers found with over O.2g/litre of alcohol in their blood can be hit with a €4,500 fine and a loss of six points on their license.

And a final one for drivers...

Drivers in parts of France also now face €68 fines if they don't display their “CritAir” anti-pollution sticker on their cars (see below).
 
But for the moment at least, the stickers are only obligatory in Paris and most of the French capital's surrounding suburbs, Lyon and Villeurbanne in central France and Grenoble in the south east.
 
Drivers in parts of France now face €68 fines if they don't have this car sticker
Photo: AFP
 
Unemployment benefits

Anyone who is claiming the “Chomage” (unemployment benefit) in France is going to benefit from an ever so slight rise in July.

The rate will rise by 0.65 percent – hardly enough to allow to go on a spending spree in the summer sales, but a rise none the less.

According to reports, some 94 percent of those who receive the chomage will benefit from the raise, or in other words some 2.5 million people.

Photo: AFP

Simplified pensions

For those who have paid into multiple pensions in France, or “polypensions” then things may get a little simpler. Basically, in future those who have paid into several schemes can claim their pension in one via the last body you paid into rather than claim through each one individually.

It only applies to people born after January 1st 1953.

Price rise for specialist doctors

From July 1st the price of a basic consultation with a “médecin specialist” in France will rise to a minimum €30. To see a psychiatrist the minimum charge will now be €39 and for a cardiologist it will be €47.73.

Noise insulation

Owners of homes exposed to noise pollution from roads, airports or railway lines who want to carry out major renovations – replacing roofs or facades -  must now incorporate some form of sound insulation.

The rule doesn’t apply to historic listed buildings if it meant the character of those buildings would be altered.

Electricity and gas diagnostics for rentals

Landlords renting out properties dating back to before 1975 will have to provide their tenants with diagnostics concerning the state of both the electrical and gas installations.

Number plates

From July all motorbikes, scooters and pretty much any two or three-wheeled vehicles should have the same kind and sized number plate.

The plates should measure 210mm by 310mm whereas previously there were a number of different sizes depending on the vehicle. Anyone without one of that size could be subject to a fine of €135.

Photo: Carlos ZGZ/Flickr

Gas prices

As usual the start of a new month signals a slight change in gas prices in France. This time they are going down slightly. The prices for those supplied by provider Engie could fall by as much as 3.5 percent depending on how much gas households use (heating and water).

what changes

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

French astronaut returns to earth after 200 days... and will find France has changed a little

What changes about life in France from June 2017

What changes about life in France from April 2017

What changes in France from February 2017

The changes that affect life in France from December 2016

What changes in France from August 1st 2016

The small changes to life in France from July 2016

What changes in France from June 2016
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)
Advertisement

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective
Advertisement
4,383 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Drivers in parts of France now face €68 fines if they don’t have this car sticker
  2. This could be the best guide to taking the Paris Metro you'll ever read
  3. Macron unveils official presidential portrait and French tweeters had a field day
  4. The annoying things everyone has to put up with in a Paris apartment
  5. Are these the most desirable places in France to have a second home?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
View all notices
Advertisement