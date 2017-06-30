Everything that changes in France from July 2017

Photo: AFP

As usual the start of a new month in France heralds some minor but potentially significant changes that could affect you.

New driving offences

Drivers in France be warned

From July there will be a new crackdown on the behaviour of drivers that is considered dangerous, with new offences created and fines raised for others that already exist.

According to motorist magazine L’Argus, those caught eating at the wheel, looking in the glove box, or putting on make-up, even when in stationary traffic, will be subject to €75 fines and a loss of three licence points.

Watching a screen, a mobile telephone or a DVD will set the driver back €1,500 and three license points. But don't worry, looking at the GPS system or the rear view guiding camera will still be legal!

Playing music too loudly can result in a €75 fine and smoking in the presence of a child can see the driver hit with a €68 fine.

Young drivers found with over O.2g/litre of alcohol in their blood can be hit with a €4,500 fine and a loss of six points on their license.

And a final one for drivers...

Drivers in parts of France also now face €68 fines if they don't display their “CritAir” anti-pollution sticker on their cars (see below).

But for the moment at least, the stickers are only obligatory in Paris and most of the French capital's surrounding suburbs, Lyon and Villeurbanne in central France and Grenoble in the south east.

Unemployment benefits

Anyone who is claiming the “Chomage” (unemployment benefit) in France is going to benefit from an ever so slight rise in July.

The rate will rise by 0.65 percent – hardly enough to allow to go on a spending spree in the summer sales, but a rise none the less.

According to reports, some 94 percent of those who receive the chomage will benefit from the raise, or in other words some 2.5 million people.

Simplified pensions

For those who have paid into multiple pensions in France, or “polypensions” then things may get a little simpler. Basically, in future those who have paid into several schemes can claim their pension in one via the last body you paid into rather than claim through each one individually.

It only applies to people born after January 1st 1953.

Price rise for specialist doctors

From July 1st the price of a basic consultation with a “médecin specialist” in France will rise to a minimum €30. To see a psychiatrist the minimum charge will now be €39 and for a cardiologist it will be €47.73.

Noise insulation

Owners of homes exposed to noise pollution from roads, airports or railway lines who want to carry out major renovations – replacing roofs or facades - must now incorporate some form of sound insulation.

The rule doesn’t apply to historic listed buildings if it meant the character of those buildings would be altered.

Electricity and gas diagnostics for rentals

Landlords renting out properties dating back to before 1975 will have to provide their tenants with diagnostics concerning the state of both the electrical and gas installations.

Number plates

From July all motorbikes, scooters and pretty much any two or three-wheeled vehicles should have the same kind and sized number plate.

The plates should measure 210mm by 310mm whereas previously there were a number of different sizes depending on the vehicle. Anyone without one of that size could be subject to a fine of €135.

Gas prices

As usual the start of a new month signals a slight change in gas prices in France. This time they are going down slightly. The prices for those supplied by provider Engie could fall by as much as 3.5 percent depending on how much gas households use (heating and water).