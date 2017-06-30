Advertisement

Drunk train driver in France skips first stop on route from Paris

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
30 June 2017
11:30 CEST+02:00
trainssncf

Share this article

Drunk train driver in France skips first stop on route from Paris
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
30 June 2017
11:30 CEST+02:00
A driver who was visibly drunk forgot to make the first stop on his route from Paris to Clermont-Ferrand.
Passengers on a train travelling from Paris to Clermont-Ferrand who were planning to get off at Nevers were left disappointed on Wednesday afternoon when the train driver who was visibly drunk simply forgot to make the stop. 
 
The SNCF intercité train left the Paris-Bercy station at 4pm and was scheduled to stop at the city of Nevers in central France, then Moulins, Vichy and Riom, before reaching its final destination of Clermont-Ferrand. But instead he continued on to the following station of Saincaize, 14 kilometres to the south of Nevers. 
 
READ ALSO: 
"As soon as the stop was missed, an SNCF executive informed the fire station and police. The driver was taken to a hospital in Nevers where a blood test was carried out which indicated that there was alcohol in his system," SNCF said on Thursday. 
 
The driver, who had 3.34 grams of alcohol per litre of blood in his system, according to Le Journal du Centre, was then taken into custody. 
 
The no doubt disgruntled passengers who numbered around 200 onboard then had to switch onto the next train coming from Paris, leaving them to reach their destination an hour later than planned. 
 
The 41 people who had missed their stop at Nevers changed to another intercité train at Saincaize.
 
"This is an extremely rare situation, serious and intolerable. The president of SNCF has immediately appointed the management team responsible for auditing security to conduct an internal inquiry," SNCF said. 
 
"An internal disciplinary procedure has been initiated. This could lead to the driver being fired," the national train company added, noting that it practises "zero tolerance and uses significant measures of prevention and control" when it comes to alcohol and drugs.
 
trainssncf

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

New high-speed train lines from Paris to Bordeaux and Rennes set to open

French rail company rents out company cars for weekend getaways

France rolls out new security gates for its TGV high-speed trains

Super-fast TGV train hits the rails, slashing journey times

French TGV passengers to be given refunds for ALL delays

French state orders 15 high-speed trains to save factory

Paris hits noisy and forgetful passengers with new fines

France told there's no more money for TGVs
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)
Advertisement

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective
Advertisement
4,383 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Drivers in parts of France now face €68 fines if they don’t have this car sticker
  2. This could be the best guide to taking the Paris Metro you'll ever read
  3. Macron unveils official presidential portrait and French tweeters had a field day
  4. The annoying things everyone has to put up with in a Paris apartment
  5. Are these the most desirable places in France to have a second home?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
View all notices
Advertisement