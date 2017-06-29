Advertisement

Macron unveils official presidential portrait and French tweeters had a field day

29 June 2017
Photo: Elysée
29 June 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed the official portrait in time-honoured tradition and as is the custom in the age of social media, French Twitter users have revealed their own slightly less presidential versions.

In a sign of the times and demonstration of how modern and connected the French president is, Macron chose to unveil his official portrait on Thursday through the medium of Twitter.

Here it is below.

Much has been made of the fact Macron is posing in front of his desk, rather than in the gardens of the Elysée Palace or  the library, as is the tradition.

A sign he is ready for work, perhaps. With his hands firmly wrapped around the rim of the desk, we get another glimpse of those famous knuckles that had Donald Trump gasping "covfefe!" under his breath.

Plus the placement of his two mobile phones next to his right arm is being read as another hint that he is an ultra-modern French president.

And the open windows are likely less to do with the sweaty temperatures in Paris right now and more to do with Macron's desire to open France up to the world outside.

The portrait will be hung in all Town Halls and many other public buildings around France.

A brief video was also released by Macron's press team showing the president as the photo was taken.

But no sooner had Macron Tweeted it, than the French Twittersphere knuckled down and got to work producing their own versions, some of which are pretty good.

Here's a look at some of the best.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

