Advertisement

Are these the most desirable places in France to have a second home?

Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
29 June 2017
13:28 CEST+02:00
life in franceproperty

Share this article

Are these the most desirable places in France to have a second home?
Photo: AFP
Evie Burrows-Taylor
evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com
29 June 2017
13:28 CEST+02:00
For most French people, the ideal second home is by the sea. But which of the country's stunning coastal locations make the top of the list?
The French have revealed the places they consider most desirable to own a second home and the top ten are all by the sea. 
 
Surveying around 1,200 web users, real estate website Explorimmo discovered where in France the French dream most of owning a second home. 
 
Top of the list was the Bassin d’Arcachon (see below) on the south west coast of France and just an hour from Bordeaux, with 21 percent of the people surveyed naming this as the place they most want to own a second home. 
 
And you can see why when you look at the pics.
 
(Graeme Churchard/Flickr)
 
(Bassin d'Arcachon. Photo: Twin Loc/Flickr)
Le bassin d’Arcachon. Photo:  JPC24M/Flickr 
 
After Arcachon,the most popular place for a second home in France was the chic Normandy coastal resort of Deauville.
 
The fact it is roughly two hours from Paris by car and slightly less by train has meant Deauville has been hugely popular with the capital's posher residents for decades.
 
Just check out the number of designer stores in town.
 
Photo: Thegoodlifefrance/Wikicommons
 
Deauville beach. Photo: Pinpin/WikiCommons
 
Unsurprisingly a Mediterranean location featured high on the list with the fishing port of Cassis making it to third place. 
 
Cassis. Photo: Amanda Snyder/Flickr
 
In fourth place was Sainte Maxime (16,5%) which lies on the French Riviera in between Toulon and Cannes.
 
(Saint-Maxime. Photo: Office de Tourisme Saint-Maxime/Facebook)
 
In fifth was the popular holiday island of Ile de Ré (16%) just off La Rochelle on the west coast of France.
 
Photo: Ile-de-Re. Giancarlo Foto4U/FLickr
 
Sixth was Biarritz (15%) - on the south west Basque Coast, which is home to some of the best beaches in the country.
 
Photo: Florian PépellinWikiCommons
 
Seventh was Quiberon (13%) a fairly wild peninsula on the southern coast of Brittany, which is also home to some stunning beaches.
 
(Photo: Peter Stenzel)
 
Then in eighth was Saint-Jean de Luz (12,5%), not far from Biarritz on the south west Basque Coast.
 
Photo: Aslak Raanes/Flickr
 
The ninth most popular place was Ramatuelle (12%), near Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.
 
Ramatuelle. Photo: PasabanaWikiCommons
 
And finally Porto-Vecchio (11%) in southern Corsica was the tenth most desirable place in France to have a holiday home.
 
(AFP)
 
Over the past 12 months, the market for second homes has started to bounce back since a dip that started when the financial crisis hit in 2008. 
 
The survey also revealed some other factors the French are taking into consideration when it comes to their second homes. 
 
Apparently most French people believe the ideal second residence would be an apartment rather than a house, and with one out of three of them aiming to buy a second home in the next three years for a maximum budget of €250,000, perhaps this makes sense. 
 
And of course, people want their second home to be easily accessible from their first. Of the people surveyed 41 percent of them said their ideal second residence would be less than three hours away from their main home by car.
 
The survey also showed that 38 percent of people would want to start renting it out quickly to make it profitable. 
 
In 2016, the French there were 3.3 million second homes in France, accounting for 9.4 percent of the country's total housing stock. 
 
French national statistics office Insee describing a second home as "housing used for weekends, hobbies and holidays", including furnished homes rented out to tourists. 
 
 
life in franceproperty

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

Prices of property in Paris go through the roof (unlike the rest of France)

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

French Property of the Week: Converted village school with a heated pool in Poitou-Charentes

IN PICS: Ten must-visit French villages you've never heard of

French Property of the Week: Stunning lock house in Brittany with gîte business
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)
Advertisement

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective
Advertisement
4,455 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Drivers in parts of France now face €68 fines if they don’t have this car sticker
  2. Swedish and French police collaborate to shut down huge torrent site
  3. This could be the best guide to taking the Paris Metro you'll ever read
  4. French public far less positive towards US and it looks like Trump's to blame
  5. The annoying things everyone has to put up with in a Paris apartment
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
View all notices
Advertisement