Advertisement

French air force chief under fire for taking fighter jet for weekend trips to Provence

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
28 June 2017
11:58 CEST+02:00
air forcecanard enchainé

Share this article

French air force chief under fire for taking fighter jet for weekend trips to Provence
General Reboul heads home to Provence for a glass of Rosé on Friday. Well, not quite, this is actually a File Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
28 June 2017
11:58 CEST+02:00
The acting chief of the French air force has put himself in the line of fire after reportedly using a fighter jet to fly home to his country house in Provence for weekends.

Instead of taking the train or popping in his car, former fighter pilot General Richard Reboul would pop from Bordeaux in the south west to his country retreat in Provence, 600km away in the south east, using an Alphajet training aircraft belonging to the French air force, the French newspaper Canard Enchainé alleged this week.

According to the newspaper the general, who is in charge of a training school for air force pilots and acting chief of the French air force, had been making the one-hour round-trip in the training jet since August last year.

The Canard Enchainé also alleged the air force boss once commandeered a military transport plane, complete with pilot and a co-pilot to head to his weekend home.

The revelations have presented France’s new defence minister Florence Parly with an immediate scandal she must now try to deal with.

The minister ordered an immediate investigation into the allegations, which will be carried out internally by the air force.

“Information about an abusive use of air force assets by a senior military official has been handed to the minister of defence,” a ministry statement read.

The new defence minister also ordered a report into the use of military jets so she could have clarification on when exactly they can be used.

The statement said disciplinary proceedings would be launched if an “abuse of resources” was proven.

The French Air Force's chief of staff General André Lanata has also opened a probe.

In 2014 an Alpha Jet crashed into a home for disabled people during a training exercise that left one person dead and five injured.

The accident occurred when the Alpha Jet was being used in a night flying exercise near Vouvray, in the Loire valley.

French jet crashes into home for disabled

air forcecanard enchainé

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

Canard Enchainé: The French newspaper that's kept its bite for 100 years

French Air Force chases business jet across Paris

French satirical weekly Canard Enchainé hits 100

Japan angered by French Fukushima cartoons

France set to cut 20,000 posts in armed forces
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)
Advertisement

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective
Advertisement
4,455 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish and French police collaborate to shut down huge torrent site
  2. What you need to know about France’s rising population
  3. French public far less positive towards US and it looks like Trump's to blame
  4. Everything you need to know about taking the train in France
  5. French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
View all notices
Advertisement