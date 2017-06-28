Advertisement

Trump accepts Macron's invitation to attend July 14th celebrations in Paris

The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
28 June 2017
17:30 CEST+02:00
macrontrumpus

Share this article

Trump accepts Macron's invitation to attend July 14th celebrations in Paris
Photo: AFP
The Local/AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
28 June 2017
17:30 CEST+02:00
US president Donald Trump will be celebrating France's national Day on July 14th by watching the annual parade on the Champs Elysées after accepting the French president's invitation.
US president Donald Trump has accepted French president Emmanuel Macron's invitation to visit France for the Bastille Day parade. 
 
Macron, who has made clear his differences with Trump notably on climate change, had invited Trump and his wife Melania to attend the July 14th  parade in Paris on Tuesday.
   
This year, the event will mark "the 100th anniversary of the US joining the war with French troops in World War I," an official in Macron's office said.
 
Trump will attend the traditional military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue, where US soldiers will march alongside French troops to commemorate the centenary of America entering World War I, Macron's office said.
 
   
On July 14 last year, a radicalised Tunisian man killed 86 people as he rammed a truck through a crowd watching Bastille Day fireworks in the French Riviera city of Nice.
   
A Trump trip to Paris will follow a visit to France by Vladimir Putin in May when Macron hosted the Russian leader at Versailles palace.
 
Relations between Trump and Macron have been somewhat fraught.
 
The 39-year-old Macron made his mark on the international stage when he gave Trump a white-knuckle handshake at a NATO summit on May 25.
   
He later mocked Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat climate change.
   
Macron's English-language appeal to "make our planet great again" -- a riff on Trump's own slogan of making America great again -- became a social media hit.
 
 
macrontrumpus

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

France's Macron invites Trump to Bastille Day parade

French public far less positive towards US and it looks like Trump's to blame

Macron's plan to protect France from cheap EU labour riles eastern Europe

Macron reshuffles cabinet after losing key allies

Key Macron ally Bayrou becomes latest minister to quit Macron's government

Final results: Macron marches to majority but it wasn't the rout many expected

Macron's priorities for France: Three reforms he aims to push through parliament

Record number of French voters abstain in parliamentary elections, polls say

Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)
Advertisement

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective
Advertisement
4,455 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish and French police collaborate to shut down huge torrent site
  2. What you need to know about France’s rising population
  3. French public far less positive towards US and it looks like Trump's to blame
  4. Everything you need to know about taking the train in France
  5. French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
View all notices
Advertisement