Advertisement

River in France turns blood red... but there's no need to panic

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
27 June 2017
12:12 CEST+02:00
rivers

Share this article

River in France turns blood red... but there's no need to panic
Photo: SMAGES
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
27 June 2017
12:12 CEST+02:00
A river in the south of France turned blood red this week and it will soon turn green.

Anyone crossing over the Gardon, which runs through the Gard department in southern France, would have been forgiven for getting a little worried given the colour of the river on Monday.

Images revealed how the waters of the river, that is popular with kayakers and fisherman had turned blood red.

However there was no reason to panic at the scene that could have belonged in a science fiction, or indeed a horror, movie.

The red water was due to colouring that had been placed in the river by scientists who were carrying out an experiment to test the levels of karst - the rock type along the river that is ready dissolved by the water.

The scientists from SMAGES, the organisation which keeps a check on the river’s water, say there is absolutely nothing toxic in the 15kg of powder that were thrown into the river.

The experiment did offer some spectacular if scary images that were posted on Twitter.

Scientists have warned that next month a similar experiment will be carried out that will see the river turn green, but again fishermen, kayakers and swimmers have nothing to worry about.

In April last year The Local reported how several rivers in France had turned fluorescent green.

Rivers in at least 12 départements around the country have all fallen to the same mysterious fate.

The move, however, wasn’t some kind of pollution - it's the work of environmental workers in a bid to raise awareness about a lack of funding in their sector.

 

Why are rivers in France turning fluorescent green?

 

 

rivers

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)
Advertisement

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective
Advertisement
4,365 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What you need to know about France’s rising population
  2. Everything you need to know about taking the train in France
  3. New Paris museum boosts city's claim as global capital of modern art
  4. French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes
  5. These are the days to avoid driving on roads in France this summer
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
View all notices
Advertisement