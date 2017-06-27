French public far less positive towards US and it looks like Trump's to blame

Photo: AFP

The French have much less favourable views towards the US in 2017 thanks mainly to the fact that the French public's confidence in the US presidency has seen a sharp drop since Donald Trump moved into the White House, a new report shows. And it's not really a surprise.

French people are far less favourable towards the US than they were in the past and its largely down to the massive loss of confidence in the US president since Donald Trump took office. Today in France, favorability towards the US is at 46 percent, a significant fall since Obama's presidency when levels of favorability remained fairly stable at around 73-75 percent.

The drop is mainly down to French views of Donald Trump.

Confidence has dropped to the lowest levels since the George W Bush presidency, with just 14 percent of French people saying they have confidence in the US president.

Back in 2008 only 13 percent of French people said they had confidence in Trump's predecessor Bush.

This is in stark contrast to the days of his predecessor, US president Barack Obama, when levels of French confidence in the presidency remained consistently high, at well above 75 percent.

In the past year in France, public confidence has dropped from 84 percent in Obama's last year to the current level of 14 percent.

There are valid reasons why the French might not have faith in Trump, not least because he has engaged in a fair amount of French-bashing in recent months and angered many politicians on this side of the Pond.

"Thanks for all your concern but don't use France as an excuse for your arseholery," she said.

Apart from those barbs by Trump many French were also likely to have been unimpressed by the fact he appeared to back the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the presidential election.

Since the 8th of November, when Trump won the presidential election, flight searches from France to the US decreased by 14 percent versus the same period last year.

The loss of confidence in Trump has contributed to a steep drop in favourability towards the US among the French.

Today in France, favorability towards the US is at 46 percent, a significant fall since Obama's presidency when levels of favorability remained fairly stable at around 73-75 percent.

The French are only slightly more positive towards Trump than the Germans, where 11 percent of people have confidence in the US presidency, while during Obama's terms those levels reached highs of 93 percent.

In Germany, favorability towards the US today is at 35 percent, down from 57 percent when he became president. During Obama's presidency, US favorability among Germans fluctuated between 50 and 64 percent.

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

Of the three, the UK has the highest confidence in the current US president but it's still a paltry 22 percent. Trump recently cancelled a visit to the UK that was due to be marked by huge street protests.

And in the UK, favorability towards the US is at 50 percent compared to 65 percent in 2015, towards the end of Obama's presidency.

Among almost all of the US’s major allies across the globe, including Canada, public confidence has been severely damaged since the unpredictable property tycoon came to power.

But Trump certainly isn't unpopular everywhere, with the research showing that in Israel and Russia people have more confidence in him than his predecessor.

This year, 53 percent of Russians have at least some confidence in the US president, up from an Obama-era low of 11 percent in 2015, while in Israel, 56 percent are confident in president Trump, up from 49 percent confidence for Obama in 2015.

Photo: Screengrab France24