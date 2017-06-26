UK makes pension and health pledges for British expats post Brexit

Photo: AFP

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May laid out the country's post-Brexit offer to EU nationals living in the UK on Monday, but also made some key pledges that may ease the worries of the tens of thousands of British expats in France.

In a speech to the British parliament on Monday, May laid out the UK’s offer to EU nationals living in the country after Brexit.

She also made key pledges on pensions and health that will be of interest to British nationals living in France and other EU countries.

May said the British government will continue uprating pensions, meaning they will not be frozen as they are for elderly British nationals living in countries like Canada and Australia.

The Conservative prime minister, who has been under fire ever since her party’s near-disastrous election result earlier this month, also vowed that payment of disability benefits and health cover would continue for Brits in the EU after Brexit.

“The UK will continue to export and uprate the UK state pension and provide associated healthcare cover within the EU,” May told parliament.

“We will continue to protect the export of other benefits and associated healthcare cover where the individual is in receipt of those benefits on the cut-off date," she added.

That cut-off date has not yet been set but will be some point between the triggering of Article 50 on March 29th this year, which officially signalled the UK’s intention to leave the EU and March 29th 2019.

All EU nationals who have five years’ continuous residence in the UK will be eligible to apply for “settled status”, which may mean that Brits living in France will have to do something similar.

Reacting to the announcement Kalba Meadows who runs the Facebook pressure group Remain in France Together posted: "My first thoughts on the UK's position paper: Health care, access to benefits and pension uplift are protected. Tick.

"The effective date is to be negotiated but I don't believe the EU will accept anything before the withdrawal date - and nor should they.

"There are obviously differences in the treatment of UK citizens from the EU's proposed treatment of us - that's fairly inevitable. I think we too are going to have to have ID documents in the form of special cartes de séjour."