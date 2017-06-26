Advertisement

UK makes pension and health pledges for British expats post Brexit

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
26 June 2017
17:43 CEST+02:00
brexit

Share this article

UK makes pension and health pledges for British expats post Brexit
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
26 June 2017
17:43 CEST+02:00
The UK Prime Minister Theresa May laid out the country's post-Brexit offer to EU nationals living in the UK on Monday, but also made some key pledges that may ease the worries of the tens of thousands of British expats in France.

In a speech to the British parliament on Monday, May laid out the UK’s offer to EU nationals living in the country after Brexit.

She also made key pledges on pensions and health that will be of interest to British nationals living in France and other EU countries.

May said the British government will continue uprating pensions, meaning they will not be frozen as they are for elderly British nationals living in countries like Canada and Australia.

The Conservative prime minister, who has been under fire ever since her party’s near-disastrous election result earlier this month, also vowed that payment of disability benefits and health cover would continue for Brits in the EU after Brexit.

“The UK will continue to export and uprate the UK state pension and provide associated healthcare cover within the EU,” May told parliament.

“We will continue to protect the export of other benefits and associated healthcare cover where the individual is in receipt of those benefits on the cut-off date," she added.

That cut-off date has not yet been set but will be some point between the triggering of Article 50 on March 29th this year, which officially signalled the UK’s intention to leave the EU and March 29th 2019.

Theresa May also said the UK intended to continue to be a part of the European Health Insurance Card Scheme, so Brits who travel to France and other EU countries can continue to the health costs covered.

For longer-term residents it would mean continuing with a system whereby each country reimburses the other for the healthcare costs incurred by their citizens.

The issues of health and pensions have high on the list of Brexit worries for British nationals ever since the UK voted to leave the EU in June last year.

The bulk of May’s speech on Monday laid out the UK’s offer to EU nationals living in the UK.

All EU nationals who have five years’ continuous residence in the UK will be eligible to apply for “settled status”.

READ ALSO:

 

Theresa May also said the UK intended to continue to be a part of the European Health Insurance Card Scheme, so Brits who travel to France and other EU countries can continue to the health costs covered.

For longer-term residents it would mean continuing with a system whereby each country reimburses the other for the healthcare costs incurred by their citizens.

The issues of health and pensions have high on the list of Brexit worries for British nationals ever since the UK voted to leave the EU in June last year.

The bulk of May’s speech on Monday laid out the UK’s offer to EU nationals living in the UK.

All EU nationals who have five years’ continuous residence in the UK will be eligible to apply for “settled status”, which may mean that Brits living in France will have to do something similar.

Reacting to the announcement Kalba Meadows who runs the Facebook pressure group Remain in France Together posted: "My first thoughts on the UK's position paper: Health care, access to benefits and pension uplift are protected. Tick.

"The effective date is to be negotiated but I don't believe the EU will accept anything before the withdrawal date - and nor should they.

"There are obviously differences in the treatment of UK citizens from the EU's proposed treatment of us - that's fairly inevitable. I think we too are going to have to have ID documents in the form of special cartes de séjour."

 

brexit

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

France sees 254 percent jump in Brits seeking French citizenship since Brexit

French president Macron says door is still open for UK to stay in EU

Buoyant Macron hosts weakened Theresa May in Paris for hard talks on Brexit

'Hard Brexit is off the table': Brits in France react to shock UK election result

Is Emmanuel Macron's win in France really bad news for Brexit?

France's Hollande says Britain must pay price for Brexit

Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election

Macron or Le Pen: Who worries Britain's Brexit supporters the most?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)
Advertisement

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective
Advertisement
4,365 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What you need to know about France’s rising population
  2. Climate change more important than partisan politics: Schwarzenegger
  3. Olympics: French President shows game side to support Paris 2024
  4. Millionaire French mayor forced to apologize over sex tape with married woman
  5. Everything you need to know about taking the train in France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Electrolux Convection Oven for Sale
26/06
Our village welcomes American visitors
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
View all notices
Advertisement