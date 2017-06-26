Advertisement

Sixteen Paris parks to stay open 24-hours a day during summer

26 June 2017
10:43 CEST+02:00
Buttes Chaumont in Paris' 19th arrondissement. Photo: Twitter
Some sixteen of the city's parks will remain open 24-hours a day this summer, meaning Parisians can enjoy their famous picnics any time of the day or night.
Paris might be beautiful but the summer heat can be overwhelming. 
 
But there is some comfort for Parisians who, after the recent heatwave, might be dreading the summer months ahead.
 
Authorities in the French capital have announced that 16 of the city's parks will be open 24-hours a day from July 1st to September 3rd as part of a "cooling initiative". 

Paris City Hall has said that these night-time openings are part of their "aim to adapt facilities to the needs of city-dwellers and to their schedules."

At the 16 parks, the City Hall has said: "Security teams will make regular patrols to make sure that the openings are rolled out well and prevent excessive night-time noise." 
 
People bending the rules at Parc Citroën all in the name of surviving the heat. Photo: julien haler/Flickr

Here's the list of Paris parks where you'll be able to escape the heat at any hour of the day:
 
Louis XIII (4th arrondissement)
Grands Explorateurs (6th)
Boucicaut (7th)
Villemin (10th)
Gardette (11th)
Emile-Cohl (12th)
Georges-Meliès (12th)
Albert-Tournaire (12th)
Kellermann (13th)
Montsouris (14th)
Citroën (15th)
Sainte-Périne (16th - from mid-July)
Martin-Luther-King (17th - the north part of the park on Friday and Saturday)
Buttes Chaumont (19th)
Séverine (20th)
Aurélie-Salel (20th)
 
 
These 16 parks join the list of 137 smaller parks and gardens already open to the public at night. The 24-hour green spaces are dotted around the city, so there's plenty of choice when you're looking for a spot for a picnic.
 
 
 
This isn't the first time the capital has offered Parisians the chance to enjoy the city's parks all day (and night) long. In 2016, The Local reported that the authorities would be opening nine parks 24-hours a day.
 
While most locals welcomed the news, not everyone was happy. Almost 700 residents living close to Parc Montsouris in the 14th arrondissement signed a petition against the project, complaining about the rubbish and noise. 
 
Clearly this hasn't stopped the authorities keeping it on the list of the parks where Parisians can stay out all night but the City Hall has said that "cleaning measures will be reinforced", including the introduction of big bins in an effort "to encourage Parisians to respect the environment."
 
