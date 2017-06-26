Millionaire French mayor forced to apologize over sex tape with married woman

Millionaire mayor Jean-Paul Dupré (left) in the French parliament. Photo: AFP

A French millionaire mayor and former MP has publicly apologized after he was caught up in a sex tape scandal with a married woman that he believes cost him re-election to the French parliament.

Jean-Paul Dupré, the Socialist mayor of the town of Limoux, near Toulouse in south west France, found himself in the unusual position of having to publicly apologise to his town council for a sex tape in which he stars, apparently with a married woman.

Until recently Dupré was a member of France's parliament representing a constituency in the southern department of Aude in the French parliament but was not re-elected in the parliamentary elections earlier this month.

Dupré believes that the tape, which started appearing on social media networks, including Youtube, cost him his seat.

The mayor is pressing charges against blogger Boris Le Lay who was reportedly responsible for originally posted the video on Youtube before it was shared on other sites.

But Le Lay, who identifies himself as a fascist and has posted several political videos on Youtube, some of which target the mayor personally, is currently living in Japan seemingly to avoid previous warrants for his arrest in France for racism.

As well as apologising to the town council, the Socialist mayor said: "The victims don't forget, that's my family and me.

"The guilty are those who started sharing the tape and those who shared it in a defamatory way and in a way that would damage my reputation," Dupré told the town council, according to reports in French newspaper Le Depeche du Midi

The Limoux mayor went on to call it a "meticulous" and "machiavellian plot".

READ ALSO: