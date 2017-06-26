Advertisement

French Property of the Week: Charming castle with fishing lake and pool in former Poitou-Charentes

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
26 June 2017
13:25 CEST+02:00
property

Fancy living like royalty in your very own castle in western France? If so, then this stunning property with its medieval and renaissance architectural features, a fishing lake and a pool, might just be the home for you.
Where is it?
 
The property is located in the countryside 9km from the village of Coulonges-sur-l'Autize in the western Deux-Sèvres department of France, in the former region of Poitou-Charentes, now Nouvelle Acquitaine. 
 
Nearby are the historical towns of Niort (20km) and Fontenay-le-Comte (26km), where Napoleon I and Josephine once saw fit to spend to an evening, as well as the seaside town of La Rochelle (80km). 
 
The popular Futuroscope theme park and spectacular Mervent Forest are also close by.
 
La Rochelle International Airport is situated just an hour away from Coulonges-sur-l'Autize with flights to London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Dublin, Edinburgh and Brussels among other international destinations.
 
Map: Google Maps
 
How much does it cost?
 
It's on the market for €445 000 or £391,399 depending on exchange rates.
 
Describe the house:
 
This magnificent property really doesn't have any drawbacks. From the main castle building dating back to 1905 with its turrets and terraced roof, to the garden, which offers views over the village and 12th century church, the property is exceptional.
 
And with a total of six bedrooms, a lounge and dining room, each with a fireplace and turret, there's no shortage of space. 
 
In addition to the pool (as well as a pool room), the property has a lake which is good for fishing, as well as several outbuildings, including a guest house, hunting lodge and orangery.
 
For history buffs, the castle is the third one to exist on the site. The first was built in the early 14th century and the property was then owned by the same family until the beginning of the 21st century. Today's building was originally inspired by a medieval castle the owners discovered and admired during a tour of Europe.
 
Why buy it?
 
Legett Immobilier say: "This remarkable property comprises a beautiful, perfectly formed castle with outbuildings and a swimming-pool on an approximately 5-hectare plot of wooded and landscaped land.
 
"It is a beautiful 1905 building with turrets and a terraced roof. It is up a small hill, overlooking the park and pond. From the garden you can enjoy the view over the village and its 12th century church."
 
And the photos:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
property

