Advertisement

Climate change more important than partisan politics: Schwarzenegger

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
24 June 2017
10:07 CEST+02:00
climate changearnold schwarzeneggeremmanuel macron

Share this article

Climate change more important than partisan politics: Schwarzenegger
French President Emmanuel Macron with founder of the R20 climate action group Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
24 June 2017
10:07 CEST+02:00
Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger urged people from both ends of the political spectrum to join a "crusade" to save the planet, after a Friday meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"It is absolutely imperative that we not make it a political issue," he said.
 
"This is not the right versus the left because there is no liberal air or conservative air. We all breathe the same air. There is no liberal water or conservative water, we all drink the same water," the star of "The Terminator" movies said.
 
Just a few weeks after US President Donald Trump announced he was pulling America out of the Paris Climate accord, Schwarzenegger said all countries had to work together in order to protect the environment.
 
 
"It is extremely important in order for us to be successful in creating a green and clean future for our children and grandchildren, which is a responsibility that we have, to hand the world in better shape to the next generation than we inherited it," he said.
 
"We all have to work together in order to get this done," he said, adding that he and Macron had discussed the climate issue in depth during their meeting.
 
He praised the French leader as a formidable force for France and for the world, particularly on environmental issues, which were something that "we both feel very passionate about."
 
climate changearnold schwarzeneggeremmanuel macron

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

France pledges €30 million for foreign climate experts

Modi tells Macron India will 'go beyond' Paris climate accord

France 'corrects' White House video on climate pact facts

France urges Trump not to rush on Paris climate deal

Ex-minister to run France's ruling party in parliament

Turnout worries for Macron ahead of parliament election

Macron seeks majority as France votes for new parliament

Macron party readies for parliamentary assault
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)

How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective

Paris to launch €3m plan to make city's streets quieter and cooler
Advertisement
4,386 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French fitness blogger and Instagram star killed by exploding whipped cream dispenser
  2. French bus drivers win right to wear shorts after pulling skirt stunt
  3. Paris: Russian businessman and female driver attacked after chasing thieves into estate
  4. France endures hottest June night ever but country finally looks set to cool
  5. Macron's plan to protect France from cheap EU labour riles eastern Europe
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement