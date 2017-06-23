Advertisement

France to ban licences for oil and gas exploration

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
23 June 2017
15:28 CEST+02:00
environment

Share this article

France to ban licences for oil and gas exploration
Oil refinery at Donges in western France. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
23 June 2017
15:28 CEST+02:00
France is to stop granting new licences for oil and gas exploration on the mainland and in overseas territories, Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot said Friday.
"There will be no new exploration licences for hydrocarbons, we will pass the law this autumn," Hulot said on BFMTV.
   
President Emmanuel Macron said during his election campaign in February that he was opposed to exploration for gas and shale gas in mainland France.
 
READ ALSO:
Nicolas Hulot: Swashbuckling TV star turned French environment minister
 
Macron even said he would like to see the exploitation of oil and gas halted altogether in France's overseas territories, especially in French Guiana on the northeastern coast of South America.
 
But Hulot, an environmental campaigner and former TV star before he joined the cabinet last month, said it would currently be impossible to take such a move without triggering lawsuits from energy companies.
environment

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)

How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective

Paris to launch €3m plan to make city's streets quieter and cooler
Advertisement
4,402 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French fitness blogger and Instagram star killed by exploding whipped cream dispenser
  2. Fête de la Musique: What you need to know about France's biggest street music party
  3. French bus drivers slip into skirts for work to denounce shorts ban amid sizzling heatwave
  4. France's heatwave reaches peak as pollution spike hits Paris
  5. French bus drivers win right to wear shorts after pulling skirt stunt
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement