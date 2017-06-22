Advertisement

Paris: Russian businessman and female driver attacked after chasing thieves into estate

The Local/AFP
22 June 2017
Photo: AFP
A Russian businessman attending the Paris Air Show and his female driver were attacked in a Paris suburb after chasing thieves into a housing estate, according to reports.
The female driver of the car he was in was also assaulted when she tried to give chase.
   
The Russian businessman, described as the head of the country's delegation to the air show, was in a Mercedes driving through the tough Paris suburb of Saint-Denis to when he was robbed by thieves on a scooter.
 
He was struck and the driver had her bag snatched, according to a statement made to police. The thieves then sped off but the female driver, who is also a bodyguard, gave chase.
 
According to Le Point, the chase ended in a housing estate in Saint-Denis, where the victims were then set upon by dozens of people, who attacked and sexually assaulted her before police intervened.
   
Police have arrested four people and an investigation is underway.
 
It's not the first time foreigners have been targeted on the way to Le Bourget airport in northern Paris.
 
In November last year The Local reported that two sisters were fleeced of €5 million worth of jewellery during a highway robbery on the A1 motorway.
 
The women were travelling in a Bentley vehicle from the Le Bourget airport and had stopped at a service station on the way into the capital. 
 
They were then tear gassed and robbed of €5 million worth of jewellery, luggage, and clothing. 
 
READ ALSO:
 

 

Kardashian robbery another blow for the image of Paris
 
 
 
 
 
