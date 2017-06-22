These are France's 12 'most expensive' beaches

France's most expensive beach, Port Grimaud in the Golf of Saint Tropez. Photo: Costas Tavernarakis/Flickr

If you are heading to the beach in France this summer you might want to check this list so you know where your wallet will take the biggest hit.

Travel website, Travel Bird has created a list of the priciest places in the world to spend a day sunning yourself by the sea and 12 of them are right here in France.

According to information from local tourist offices and the Word Tourism Organisation, the site calculated that France's four most expensive beaches are in the south of the country. The priciest plage is Port Grimaud in the Gulf of Saint Tropez.

The ranking was based on calculating how much it will cost you to buy beach basics, including a 200ml bottle of sun cream (SPF 30), a small bottle of water, beer, ice cream and lunch for one person (with a non-alcoholic drink and dessert included) at the 310 most visited beaches in 70 countries.

According to their maths, a day at the beach at Port Grimaud could cost you €35.56 - quite a price tag for a day spent enjoying the great outdoors, particularly for a family.

France's second most expensive beach - Plage de Santa Giulia (Corse-du-Sud). Photo: Imagea.org/Flickr

At Port Grimaud, you'll be paying €7.90 for a bottle of sunscreen compared to the world's most expensive beach, Kristiansand beach in Norway where it costs €20.36.

Closely behind were the Plage de Santa Giulia, on the southern part of the island of Corsica, at €35.40, Paloma Plage next to Nice on the French Riviera at €34.10 and another beach in southern Corsica, Palombaggia, where a day on the sand will cost €34.10.

Étretat beach - the sixth most expensive in France. Photo: Cha già José/Flickr

Here's the full list

1. Port Grimaud (Var): €35.60 euros

2. Plage de Santa Giulia (Corse-du-Sud): €35.40

3. Paloma Plage (Alpes-Maritimes): €34.10

4. Palombaggia (Corse-du-Sud) €34.10

5. Bray Dunes (near Dunkirk on the north coast): €33.70

6. Étretat (in Normandy on the English Channel coast): €33.10

7. L'Ecrin beach in Nice: €33.10

8. Côte des Basques, in the town of Biarritz: €33

9. Plage de Cabourg, on the Normandy coast: €30.70

10. Hendaye, in the south west near Biarritz: €29.30

11. Le Touquet, on the Channel coast in northern France: €28.30

12. Deauville, another resort on the Normandy coast, in northern France: €28.20

Deauville came 12th on France's list of most expensive beaches. Photo: Francisco Gonzalez/Flickr

