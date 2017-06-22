Advertisement

Fête de la Musique: Man dies after jumping into River Seine in Paris

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
22 June 2017
09:27 CEST+02:00
fete de la musique

Share this article

Fête de la Musique: Man dies after jumping into River Seine in Paris
Photo: John Benwell/Flickr
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
22 June 2017
09:27 CEST+02:00
A man died in Paris on Wednesday night after jumping into the River Seine during the annual Fête de la Musique music festival.

Police in Paris said the 35-year-old man voluntarily jumped off Pont Neuf in the heart of Paris on Wednesday evening, while the annual Fête de la Musique was in full swing.

He was recovered from the River Seine by rescue teams at around 11.15pm, a police source told BFM TV.

But their efforts could not save him and he died of a heart attack at the scene, reports say.

The Fête de la Musique street music festival is one of the biggest events of the year in France and saw some 17,000 concerts around the country.

As usual the streets of Paris were packed with revellers enjoying the hundreds of open air concerts throughout the city. It took place whilst Paris and the rest of France are in the midst of a sweltering heatwave. The heat has prompted many to jump into the waters of the Paris canals to cool down.

Nearly 3,000 police were deployed as the festival took place amid high security.

Paris police said some 142 people were arrested for various offences including theft and violence.

READ ALSO:

Fête de la Musique: What you need to know about France's biggest street music party

 

 

 

fete de la musique

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

French festival pays price as security burden increases

Paris nightspots boycott Fête de la Musique
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)

How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective

Paris to launch €3m plan to make city's streets quieter and cooler
Advertisement
4,405 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French fitness blogger and Instagram star killed by exploding whipped cream dispenser
  2. Fête de la Musique: What you need to know about France's biggest street music party
  3. French bus drivers slip into skirts for work to denounce shorts ban amid sizzling heatwave
  4. France's heatwave reaches peak as pollution spike hits Paris
  5. Heatwave update: France extends alerts to 66 departments
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement