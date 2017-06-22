Advertisement

French bus drivers win right to wear shorts after pulling skirt stunt

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
22 June 2017
17:50 CEST+02:00
buseswork

Share this article

French bus drivers win right to wear shorts after pulling skirt stunt
Photo: Screengrab Presse Ocean
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
22 June 2017
17:50 CEST+02:00
Bus drivers in the western city of Nantes have been told they will be allowed to wear shorts after winning over company bosses by sporting skirts for a day in protest over strict uniform regulations despite the punishing heatwave.
Bus drivers in the western French city of Nantes will now be able to wear shorts to work after company bosses relaxed strict rules.
 
 
In the end bosses at bus company Semitan conceded and pledged to update its uniform policy.
 
A note, released by the company on Thursday, said that workers would be allowed to wear shorts while waiting for an updated uniform, as long as they correspond to the uniform's colour scheme of black and beige. 
 
READ ALSO: 
French bus drivers slip into skirts for work to denounce shorts ban amid sizzling heatwave
Photo: Screengrab Presse Ocean
 
The bosses will make a proposal on an "adapted uniform" during the next meeting addressing the company's dress code on June 30th. 
 
The Local reported on the bus drivers' skirt protest as the workers complained that their uniform was inappropriate considering the sweltering temperatures that have been affecting most of France, including Nantes. 
 
“We envy women at moments like this,” said Didier Sauvetre a driver from the CFDT union told the local Presse Ocean news site.
 
(Screengrab Presse Ocean)
 
“Given that skirts are an authorized outfit in the company, we are wearing skirts,” he said.
 
“A modern outlook would allow us to wear long shorts from time to time. This is a form of discrimination. Women drivers can wear skirts, but not the men,” said Gabriel Magner, another union rep.
 
“In this heatwave, the temperatures are reaching close to 50C behind our windscreens. And given we have no air conditioning on our buses, it's unbearable," he added.
 
Although there is nothing in France's labour code that bars workers from wearing shorts, the decision often comes down to the company and depends on the type of job. The labour code does say workers can down tools if they believe their health is in danger due to working conditions.
 
The bus company Semitan however believes shorts are not appropriate for the work of a bus driver.
 
However drivers say once they are locked inside the driver's cabins no one can see them anyway.
 
Semitan took its first step towards a compromise in summer last year when it rolled out a new line in “summer trousers” for drivers, that were lighter. 
 
This is not the first time bus drivers in France have complained about their uniforms.
 
In April 2013 The Local reported on how bus drivers in Marseille were set to strike because of restrictive working conditions – in other words their trousers were too tight.
 
“I won't be wearing them,” one Marseille bus-driver said at the time. “You'd think we work for [car repair company] Speedy! The shirts are alright, but these pants are far too tight,” he added.
 
“We reject the bottom half of this uniform,” added a union chief.
buseswork

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris
Advertisement

Recent highlights

VIDEO: Countdown - 11 signs you've cracked the French language

How to keep cool during France's heatwave (especially at work)

How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame, nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective

Paris to launch €3m plan to make city's streets quieter and cooler
Advertisement
4,405 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French fitness blogger and Instagram star killed by exploding whipped cream dispenser
  2. Fête de la Musique: What you need to know about France's biggest street music party
  3. French bus drivers slip into skirts for work to denounce shorts ban amid sizzling heatwave
  4. France's heatwave reaches peak as pollution spike hits Paris
  5. Heatwave update: France extends alerts to 66 departments
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement