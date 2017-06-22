French fitness blogger and Instagram star killed by exploding whipped cream dispenser

Photo: Rebecca Burger/Instagram

An Instagram star and well-known French fitness blogger has died in a freak accident after a pressurised cannister used for dispensing whipped cream exploded, hitting her in the chest, her family has said.

Rebecca Burger, who had a large following on the social media site , where she posted regular pictures of herself promoting fitness products, was killed in eastern France in what the family said was a domestic incident.

"It is with great sadness we announce the death of Rebecca who died the June 18th, 2017 in an accident in the home," read a statement on Burger's Instagram account, signed "The grieving family".

The post was followed by hundreds of comments from her shocked and saddened followers.

"This is completely unfair, crazy and I have no words. I am sorry for your loss," wrote one fan.

Another post included a photograph of a dispenser made by the brand Ard'Time, which has a small pressurised cannister, alongside a warning not to use similar devices.

"Here is an example of a whipped cream canister that exploded and struck Rebecca's chest, resulting in her death," the post read.

"Do not use this kind of utensil in your home! Tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation."

The dispenser in the image is not actually the one that exploded which was taken away by police.

According to reports in France the victim's brother has announced that the family will sue the company that made the dispenser.

A police source confirmed the death to AFP. Officers have opened an investigation.

Her death comes after after two similar accidents in France in 2014. Neither resulted in death.