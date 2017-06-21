Key Macron ally Bayrou becomes latest minister to quit Macron's government

The move means Macron loses a crucial centrist partner as he seeks to pull together a government to push forward his ambitious pro-business reform agenda.

Bayrou's small centrist MoDem party was in an alliance with Macron's 14-month-old Republic on the Move (REM) movement, and Bayrou was one of three MoDem ministers in the cabinet.

Another MoDem minister, former defence minister Sylvie Goulard, announced her resignation on Tuesday and on Wednesday Marielle de Sarnez, the minister of European affairs joined Bayrou in also announcing she would quit the government.

That means there are no more MoDem ministers left in Macron's fledgling government. Another of Macron's allies Richard Ferrand had already left his post as minister of territorial cohesion.

The president hopes later Wednesday to complete a partial reshuffle of his month-old government following parliamentary elections that handed him and his MoDem allies a commanding majority.

"I have taken a decision not to be part of the next government," Bayrou said, adding that he would hold a press conference at 5pm.