Photo: Screengrab, The Local

How do you know when you've really mastered the French language? If you can tick off most of the signs in this video, then you'll be well on your way.

From using abbreviated French words to swearing in the language of Moliere or whether its being to send a text message in French or just using the subjunctive, even once, there are various signs that you have cracked the language.

Take look at the video. How many of these tricks can you do in French?