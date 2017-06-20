Champs-Elysées attacker had arms permit despite being on terror watchlist

Sources close to the probe said the man, named as Adam Djaziri in the French press had been on France's security watchlist since 2015 over ties to "the radical Islamist movement".

But the suspect's father told AFP that his son "had a registered weapon, he practised shooting". A source close to the case said the 31-year-old had a firearms permit.

The fact he had an arms permit despite being on the terror watchlist has shocked many in France including the country's prime minister Edouard Philippe, who suggested he's only just found out such a situation could arise.

"No one can be satisfied that someone who has been officially flagged up can benefit from this authorization (to carry arms). Certainly not me," Edouard Philippe told BFM TV.

On Tuesday investigators found a stash of weapons at Djaziri's home. He had at least nine weapons, including two pistols and a Kalashnikov-type assault rifle, the source told AFP.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the assault, which occurred just a short distance from where a jihadist shot dead a police officer two months earlier.

The man died after ramming a car into a police van on the prestigious avenue. Police sources told AFP that a Kalashnikov assault rifle, handguns and gas canisters were found in the vehicle.

French police have taken into custody four members of the family, a source said on Tuesday.