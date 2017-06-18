Temperatures in France soar as Paris and south west placed on heatwave alert

Photo: AFP

It might be a good time to escape the French capital this week with Paris placed on heatwave alert as temperatures are set to soar in the coming days. The west and south west of the country have also been warned about the heatwave.

National weather agency Meteo France has placed 16 departments on orange alert for heatwaves that will mainly affect the Paris area and French Atlantic coast.

The 16 departments placed on alert are Charente, Charente-Maritime, Dordogne, Gironde, Landes, Lot-et-Garonne, Maine-et-Loire, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Paris and the area immediately outside the city known as the "Petite Couronne", Deux-Sèvres, Vendée, Vienne and Haute-Vienne.

Temperatures in Bordeaux in southwestern France are expected to get as high as a whopping 38C, while people in Paris, Lyon and Grenoble will be sizzling under temperatures of 34C.

The heatwaves are expected to last until at least the middle of the week, giving people plenty of time to top up their tans.