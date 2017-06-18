Advertisement

Temperatures in France soar as Paris and south west placed on heatwave alert

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
18 June 2017
21:08 CEST+02:00
weatherheatwaves

Share this article

Temperatures in France soar as Paris and south west placed on heatwave alert
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
18 June 2017
21:08 CEST+02:00
It might be a good time to escape the French capital this week with Paris placed on heatwave alert as temperatures are set to soar in the coming days. The west and south west of the country have also been warned about the heatwave.
National weather agency Meteo France has placed 16 departments on orange alert for heatwaves that will mainly affect the Paris area and French Atlantic coast.
 
The 16 departments placed on alert are Charente, Charente-Maritime, Dordogne, Gironde, Landes, Lot-et-Garonne, Maine-et-Loire, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Paris and the area immediately outside the city known as the "Petite Couronne", Deux-Sèvres, Vendée, Vienne and Haute-Vienne. 
 
READ ALSO:
 
 

Map: Meteo France
 
Temperatures in Bordeaux in southwestern France are expected to get as high as a whopping 38C, while people in Paris, Lyon and Grenoble will be sizzling under temperatures of 34C. 
 
 
The heatwaves are expected to last until at least the middle of the week, giving people plenty of time to top up their tans. 
 
The warnings come soon after meteorologists at Météo France predicted that the month of June could be one of the top three hottest on record.
weatherheatwaves

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to save money on international bills and payments

In a globalised world, why on earth should it be such a hassle to send money abroad?

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

Swathes of France to be hit by storms OR sweltering sun

Forecast: What weather is in store for France in summer 2017?

Violent storms on the way for south eastern France

Here comes the snow: France braces for freezing week

France set for a (mostly) sunny Easter weekend

Spring finally arrives as France to get soaked in sunshine

Two killed and 220,000 homes without power as storm Zeus lashes France

France pummeled by storm winds of over 150km/hr
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
4,406 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Here's how to enjoy Paris during a sweltering heatwave
  2. Macron wins majority in French parliament but record abstention mars election
  3. Renowned Spanish bullfighter dies after being gored by bull in south west France
  4. Will Paris be the next city to crack down on 'manspreading' on the Metro?
  5. Marine Le Pen's victory masks election dismay for France's National Front
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement