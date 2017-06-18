Advertisement

Macron's priorities for France: Three reforms he aims to push through parliament

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
18 June 2017
21:26 CEST+02:00
macronelections

Share this article

Macron's priorities for France: Three reforms he aims to push through parliament
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
18 June 2017
21:26 CEST+02:00
Armed with an overwhelming majority, French President Emmanuel Macron will want to move fast to implement his pledges on cleaning up politics, making the labour market more flexible and beefing up national security.
Here are three major reforms he aims to push through in the coming months:
 
Loosening labour laws
 
Macron believes that the key to tackling France's stubbornly high unemployment of close to 10 percent is injecting flexibility into the country's rigid labour code -- at the risk of sparking mass worker protests.
   
The government wants to give bosses more power to negotiate conditions with workers at the company level and also wants to cap the severance pay awarded by labour courts.
  
A similar law passed by the Socialist government in which Macron served sparked months of sometimes violent protests and sporadic strikes, during which uncollected rubbish piled up on the streets of Paris.
   
Macron wants to fast-track the reforms through parliament using executive orders.
   
To get trade unions on board, the government launched negotiations within days of Macron's election, which are set to continue throughout the summer.
   
But he will have little breathing room.
   
A group of unions and NGOs opposed to any concessions to bosses have called for protests over the planned reforms in several cities Monday.
 
READ ALSO: 

Photo: AFP 
 
Cleaning up politics
 
During campaigning, Macron also promised to restore trust in elected officials by introducing a bill to clean up politics after a slew of corruption and tax scandals.
 
Justice Minister Francois Bayrou, whose own party is being investigated for possible misuse of EU funds, this week unveiled a bill to be tabled in parliament in July.
 
Under the proposed law, MPs would be banned from hiring family members -- a bid to avoid a repeat of the scandal that engulfed conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, whose wife was revealed to have been paid for years for a suspected fake job as a parliamentary assistant.
   
Lawmakers would be limited to a maximum three consecutive terms and those convicted of fraud or corruption would be barred from holding office for up to 10 years.
 
Anti-terror measures
 
The government also plans new anti-terror legislation to replace the state of emergency imposed after the Paris attacks of November 2015.
   
Macron wants to extend the measures until November -- the fifth such extension -- and then make some of them permanent to tackle a surge in Islamist-inspired attacks in France over the last two years.
   
Under the state of emergency, the authorities have the power to place people under house arrest, order house searches and ban public gatherings without the prior approval of a judge.
   
Rights groups have expressed alarm at the prospect of draconian measures becoming normal practise.
macronelections

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to save money on international bills and payments

In a globalised world, why on earth should it be such a hassle to send money abroad?

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

Marine Le Pen's victory masks election dismay for France's National Front

Final results: Macron marches to majority but it wasn't the rout many expected

Record number of French voters abstain in parliamentary elections, polls say

New poll confirms Macron's party set for landslide victory

French journalists accuse Macron government of trying to 'muzzle' the press

French Socialists suffer disastrous election results as heavyweights are wiped out

Hold on, it wasn’t meant to be this easy for Emmanuel Macron

Macron's fresh faces on march towards victory in French elections
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
4,406 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Here's how to enjoy Paris during a sweltering heatwave
  2. Macron wins majority in French parliament but record abstention mars election
  3. Renowned Spanish bullfighter dies after being gored by bull in south west France
  4. Will Paris be the next city to crack down on 'manspreading' on the Metro?
  5. Marine Le Pen's victory masks election dismay for France's National Front
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement