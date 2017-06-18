Advertisement

French mayor arrested for clash with right-winger

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
18 June 2017
19:20 CEST+02:00
electionnathalie kosciusko-morizet

Share this article

French mayor arrested for clash with right-winger
Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet (C), leaves hospital flanked by her brother and sister. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
18 June 2017
19:20 CEST+02:00
A 55-year-old village mayor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attacking a prominent French right-wing parliamentary candidate while she was out campaigning.

Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, a flamboyant 44-year-old candidate for the Republicans party, was canvassing for votes at a Paris market on Thursday when a man called her a "stupid bobo" -- a blend of hipster and bourgeois – and shoved her leaflets in her face, causing her to fall.

The former environment minister blacked out for several minutes before being rushed to hospital.

READ ALSO: In Pictures: Top French politician left unconscious after being confronted by member of public

Vincent Debraize -- mayor of Champignolles, a small village in Normandy in northern France -- denied he had verbally or physically assaulted her, Kosciusko-Morizet's lawyer Xavier Autain told AFP.

Debraize was placed in custody for "intentional violence against a person conducting public services", according to Autain.

"It is a serious attack on an elected member of the Republicans and I hope for a fitting response from the judiciary," he added.

After the attack, the man left, heading for the closest metro entrance.

He was photographed, and his picture made the rounds in French media.

French public prosecutors quickly launched an investigation.

"He was identified after witness testimony and thanks to video surveillance," said a police source.

Kosciusko-Morizet faces an uphill battle to win Sunday's second round of parliamentary elections in the well-heeled 5th, 6th and 7th districts of Paris.

Her rival, Gilles Le Gendre, a 59-year-old business consultant who represents French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Republic on the Move party, scored 41.8 percent to her 18.1 percent in last weekend's first round. 

READ ALSO: Focus: A French political heavyweight vs a Macron newbie

electionnathalie kosciusko-morizet

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to save money on international bills and payments

In a globalised world, why on earth should it be such a hassle to send money abroad?

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

In Pictures: Top French politician left unconscious after being confronted by member of public

Why Macron's supremacy could spell problems for both France and the president

Why don't the French care about the vital parliamentary elections?

Le Pen slams election rules after results spell bad news for National Front

Macron's party on course for landslide victory in French parliamentary elections

Here's what you need to know about the French parliamentary elections

Four reasons why the French parliamentary elections really matter

A look inside France's new, younger and less male dominated parliament
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to keep cool during France's heatwave

How to snack (or not) like a French person

France could ditch AZERTY keyboards (and replace them with BÉPO)
Advertisement

How much does the traditional 'apéro' really mean to French people?

After the Louvre, Champs-Elysées and Notre-Dame nervy Paris tourists should keep perspective

Paris to launch €3m plan to make city's streets quieter and cooler

The 16 stunning churches in France you just have to visit
Advertisement
4,406 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Here's how to enjoy Paris during a sweltering heatwave
  2. Macron wins majority in French parliament but record abstention mars election
  3. Renowned Spanish bullfighter dies after being gored by bull in south west France
  4. Will Paris be the next city to crack down on 'manspreading' on the Metro?
  5. Marine Le Pen's victory masks election dismay for France's National Front
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement