Advertisement

France pledges €30 million for foreign climate experts

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
17 June 2017
13:51 CEST+02:00
climate changeexpertsmacrontrumpusenvironment

Share this article

France pledges €30 million for foreign climate experts
The City Hall in Paris was illuminated in green after Donald Trump said the US would withdraw from the climate change accord. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
17 June 2017
13:51 CEST+02:00
France on Saturday made good on its promise to invite foreign climate change experts to the country, pledging €30 million to fund the work of up to 50 researchers.

The move comes two weeks after President Emmanuel Macron criticised his US counterpart Donald Trump for pulling out of the UN's Paris climate agreement - calling on US climate scientists and entrepreneurs to "come and work in France on concrete solutions for climate".

Newly-elected Macron further needled Trump when he adapted the latter's nationalist slogan used by Trump on his election campaign trail by urging defenders of the climate to "make our planet great again".

On Saturday, the French environment ministry said in a statement that Minister of Higher Education Frederique Vidal and investment commissioner Louis Schweitzer "have decided to set up a priority research program for the fight against climate change".

The government will fund the initiative with €30 million ($34 million) of public money to match what it hopes will be another 30 million from universities and other organizations, making the total funding up to €60 million.

This would fund 50 researchers over five years, said the statement.

Macron, a 39-year-old centrist former banker who took office last month after a meteoric rise, has been the most vocal of European leaders in criticising Trump's decision and in vowing to defend the Paris agreement.

He launched a website last week aimed at attracting researchers, entrepreneurs and others to France to pursue efforts to combat climate change, using a cheeky twist of Trump's campaign slogan for the site's name: www.makeourplanetgreatagain.fr.

climate changeexpertsmacrontrumpusenvironment

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to save money on international bills and payments

In a globalised world, why on earth should it be such a hassle to send money abroad?

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

Macron's party on course for a landslide

French president's trolling of Donald Trump delights the French AND Americans

How Americans can move to France (and stay here)

Ukrainians appeal to Macron over Putin's 'political' prisoners

France urges Trump not to rush on Paris climate deal

First whiff of scandal hits Macron government

Macron to end suspense by naming first new 'centrist' government

Merkel and Macron: the new power couple to shake up Europe
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
4,414 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Gregory: The smiling boy whose murder haunts France 33 years on
  2. In Pictures: Top French politician left unconscious after being confronted by member of public
  3. How to snack (or not) like a French person
  4. New survey ranks France's best cities for restaurants (and Paris is not top)
  5. VIDEO: 'Flying' water taxis tested for first time on River Seine in Paris
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement