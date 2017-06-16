Advertisement

France: Renault chief's massive €7 million salary package gets green light

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
16 June 2017
10:04 CEST+02:00
renault

Share this article

France: Renault chief's massive €7 million salary package gets green light
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
16 June 2017
10:04 CEST+02:00
Renault shareholders on Thursday narrowly backed the whopping €7 million pay package of long-serving chief executive Carlos Ghosn despite the French government, which owns a 20 percent stake, trying to block the move.

Renault shareholders on Thursday narrowly backed the pay package of long-serving chief executive Carlos Ghosn,
overcoming protests about an issue that has divided the carmaker and the French government for several years.

Shareholders voted in favour of a resolution on Ghosn's 7 million euro ($7.8 million) package for 2016 and his 2017 deal, which has yet to be defined.

The 2016 package received the backing of 53 percent of shareholders meeting in Paris, while the outline of the 2017 deal was backed by 54 percent.

The Brazilian-born head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance was last year locked in a tussle with Renault shareholders who voted to reject his salary.

The shareholders' decision last year was not binding and the Renault board dismissed their concerns and signed off on Ghosn's salary.

The then-economy minister Emmanuel Macron, who swept to the French presidency in May, was a frequent critic of Ghosn's pay and the two also clashed over the state's influence over the carmaker.

Representatives for the government, which is Renault's biggest shareholder with a stake of nearly 20 percent, voted against Ghosn's pay packet on Thursday.

The vote on the 2017 salary was binding following the entry into force of a new law strengthening shareholder control over executive salaries.

Ghosn announced in February he was stepping aside as chief executive of Nissan after being widely credited with helping to save it from collapse, although he continues to lead the global alliance which added Japan's Mitsubishi to its ranks last year.

The carmaker is considering paying its top executives bonuses through a company based in the Netherlands, Reuters revealed this week, but Renault said no decision on such a procedure had yet been taken.

Renault's profits leaped 20 percent in 2016, driven by strong sales with net profit jumping by 19.7 percent to 3.54 billion euros.

renault

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to save money on international bills and payments

In a globalised world, why on earth should it be such a hassle to send money abroad?

How to help your kids get the most out of summer in Paris

Related articles

FormulaE: Buemi triumphs on streets of Paris

French carmaker Renault shuts down sites after being hit by cyber attack

Renault 'cheated on 25 years of pollution tests'

Renault boasts record year despite diesel probe

France to probe Renault over suspected emissions cheating

Shareholders revolt sees French exec's pay slashed

Renault 'to recall 15,000 vehicles' for emissions tests

Renault shares plunge after anti-fraud raids
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
4,349 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Gregory: The smiling boy whose murder haunts France 33 years on
  2. In Pictures: Top French politician left unconscious after being confronted by member of public
  3. Paris: Teenagers endure three-day ordeal lost in catacombs
  4. French father of four ties wife to TGV tracks before jumping in front of train
  5. How to snack (or not) like a French person
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement