How well is France doing at looking after its kids?

The organisation Unicef has released a report ranking 41 rich countries according to the well-being of their children. Here are some of the key points about France.

The Unicef report released on Thursday, ranking 41 rich countries according to nine goals identified as the most important for a child's well-being.

These goals are: Ending poverty, ending hunger, ensuring healthy lives, ensuring quality education, ensuring job opportunities, reducing inequalities, creating sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production (linked to environmental sustainability) and the presence of peace, justice and strong institutions.

Here's how France measured up and a look at some of the more interesting take outs from the report.

1. Overall ranking

France finished 19th for child well-being overall compared to the UK which came in 13th and the US - ranked one of the worst countries assessed - at 37.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given they seem to top most international rankings, it was the Nordic countries and Germany dominating the top of the rankings, with Norway coming top closely followed by Germany and Denmark. Sweden, Finland and Iceland took fourth, fifth and sixth position, respectively.

2. Best scores

France's best score came from its performance in relation to "ending hunger" where it came seventh. This was followed by the quality of education available for which it was ranked 14th overall.

By comparison, the UK's best scores were in reducing inequality (sixth) and responsible consumption and production (ninth).

While the US saw its best ranking (13th) for its progress towards creating sustainable cities and communities and in the decent work and economic growth category where it came 17th.

3. Worst scores

Interestingly, France's best result was the UK's weakest area and vice versa. France's poorest ranking occurred in the reducing inequalities category where it was ranked 34th, with the UK coming 34th in relation to ending hunger.

France also scored poorly in relation to responsible consumption and production (25th), the creation of sustainable cities and communities (23rd) and in ensuring decent work and economic growth (20th).

The US came a rather embarrassing 40th in its worst category which ranked it according to the presence of peace, justice and strong institutions in the country.

4. Breastfeeding

This is one of the few positive health indicators on which rich countries tend to lag behind poorer ones.

The reports indicate that the "proportion of mothers who have ever breastfed is high in all the rich countries included, with only France and Ireland reporting rates of below 75 per cent."

The charity published a table of breastfeeding rates showing that even though both the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef recommend exclusive breastfeeding for six months, only 23 percent of French women were still breastfeeding their child at six months-old, compared to Norway where data shows 71 percent were breastfeeding at this point and Japan where 63 percent were still breastfeeding.

Some 37 percent of French women have never breastfed, only Ireland at 45 percent had a higher rate, according to the table.

