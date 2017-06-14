Advertisement

Paris: Teenagers endure three-day ordeal lost in catacombs

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
14 June 2017
14:39 CEST+02:00
catacombs

Share this article

Paris: Teenagers endure three-day ordeal lost in catacombs
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
14 June 2017
14:39 CEST+02:00
Two teenagers were rescued from the catacombs beneath Paris on Wednesday after getting lost in the pitch-black tunnels of the underground burial ground for three days.
The two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were taken to hospital and were being treated for hyperthermia after being found by search teams and rescue dogs in the early hours of the morning.
 
"It was thanks to the dogs that we found them," a spokesman for the Paris fire service told AFP at the end of the four-hour operation.
 
A network of around 250 kilometres (150 miles) of underground tunnels forms a maze beneath Paris, with only a small section open to the public at an official visitors' site in southern Paris.
   
Entering the other galleries has been against the law since 1955, but daredevil school children, explorers and alternative partygoers are known to access them through secret entrance points.
 
READ ALSO: 

VIDEO: Bikini-clad American 'surfs' Paris catacombs

 
The transfer of human remains from Parisian cemeteries to the tunnels began towards the end of the 18th century for public health reasons, with the bones of approximately six million people found there.
   
The ambient temperature in the dank narrow passageways is about 15C.
   
It was not clear who had raised the alarm about the missing teenagers or why they got lost.
   
The operator of the Catacombs museum, a popular attraction where the queues are sometimes several hours long, stressed that no-one had ever got lost in the two-kilometre (over one mile) of tunnels open to the public.
catacombs

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

VIDEO: Bikini-clad American 'surfs' Paris catacombs

Reveller dies during secret party in Paris catacombs

'Lucky' couple to spend night in Paris Catacombs

Paris Catacombs still draw thousands

Drunken prank has spooky end in Paris catacombs
Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
3,966 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Gregory: The smiling boy whose murder haunts France 33 years on
  2. In Pictures: The 13 villages in France you need to visit this summer
  3. Young British woman dies in Paris 'after taking notorious N-bomb drug'
  4. French father of four ties wife to TGV tracks before jumping in front of train
  5. Paris: Teenagers endure three-day ordeal lost in catacombs
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement