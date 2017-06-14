Advertisement

France sees worrying rise in the number of underweight teenage girls

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
14 June 2017
09:11 CEST+02:00
weightteenagers

Share this article

France sees worrying rise in the number of underweight teenage girls
Photo: Helga Weber
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
14 June 2017
09:11 CEST+02:00
Nearly one in five teenage girls in France is underweight, according to a study released Tuesday, a sharp increase that could pose a new worry for health officials even as they focus on rising obesity.
Among girls aged 11 to 14, 19.6 percent were underweight in 2015, France's public health institute reported, a five-fold increase from a decade earlier.
  
For all children aged 6 to 17, the institute found that 13 percent were too thin, up from 8 percent.
 
The results could reflect fashion trends highlighting the waif look, including the "A4 waist challenge" in which girls post pictures of their ultra-slim midriffs hidden behind an office-size sheet of paper held
vertically.
   
But Benoit Salanave, a researcher at Sante Publique France, cautioned against drawing quick conclusions.
 
READ MORE: 

France cracks down on super-skinny modelsFile photo: Francois Guillot

"We don't have an explanation -- we have to look deeper into it," he said, adding that for the most part the girls were merely thin: "This is not pathological, not anorexia."
   
Even so, he conceded that the French authorities would have to address the issue seriously at a time when the focus is, as in many other countries, primarily on obesity.
   
France has seen the number of overweight people remain more or less stable over the past decade, with 17.2 percent of adults considered obese in 2015 compared with 16.9 percent previously, with the number of overweight edging up to 49.3 from 49 percent.
   
The report found that 3.9 percent of children aged 6 to 17 were obese and 16.9 percent were overweight, up from 3.6 percent and 17.6 percent a decade ago.
   
A study released Monday by The New England Journal of Medicine deemed 107.7 million children and 603.7 million adults worldwide obese, as its authors pinpointed "a growing and disturbing global public health crisis."
   
The study found that 2.2 billion people -- around 30 percent of the world population -- were either obese or overweight at the end of 2015.
weightteenagers

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Advertisement

Recent highlights

IN PICTURES: France as seen from space through the unique lens of an astronaut

Parlez-vous franglais? More English words officially enter French language

Brexit helps push Paris property prices towards record levels

Advertisement

Guest blog: How living in France has changed my life for the better

What you need to know about driving on France's autoroutes

When Cannes stars reveal a little too much on the red carpet, featuring (of course) Sophie Marceau

The one place you absolutely have to see in each department of France
Advertisement
3,966 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Gregory: The smiling boy whose murder haunts France 33 years on
  2. In Pictures: The 13 villages in France you need to visit this summer
  3. Young British woman dies in Paris 'after taking notorious N-bomb drug'
  4. French father of four ties wife to TGV tracks before jumping in front of train
  5. Paris: Teenagers endure three-day ordeal lost in catacombs
Advertisement

Noticeboard

15/06
Maclaren stroller poussette + Buggy board mini Lascal
15/06
Glider scooter for sale
01/06
Curious American
30/05
Musicians wanted for live music project
22/05
Meet the Authors conference in Nice
10/05
Kids United Concert Tickets 14th May, Lille
View all notices
Advertisement